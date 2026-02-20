Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Eoin Walsh GM of Ballynahinch Castle
Ballynahinch Castle Hotel to develop historic ruinns

By on Hotels & Beds, News & Knowledge

Ballynahinch Castle Hotel in Connemara has submitted plans to upgrade the O’Flaherty Tower house a protected structure on its grounds. 

The five-star property seeks permission to carry out repairs to the historic feature which stands close to collapse. The proposed works aim to stabilise and preserve the tower within the hotel landscape.

The application addresses the condition of the tower to prevent further deterioration. The hotel continues to operate as a luxury accommodation option in the region. Planning authorities will review the submission in due course..

