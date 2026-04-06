BCP to submit an application for 34-room hotel in Dublin city centre.

BCP Capital plans to submit planning permission for a 34-room hotel.

The project converts upper floors of St Andrew’s House on Exchequer Street.

Ray Crowley confirmed the fund plans for the tourist hotel.

The ground floor hosts retail units.

BCP Capital paid €11.3m for St Andrew’s House in 2017.

BCP Capital has confirmed plans to submit an application for planning permission to convert offices into a 34-room hotel in Dublin city centre.

BCP Fund Management DAC is to apply for planning permission for the project at St Andrew’s House on Exchequer Street that seeks to convert upper floors into the hotel. Ray Crowley serves as director of BCP Capital and he confirmed the fund plans to transform part of the building into a hotel. The ground floor of the building hosts several retail units.

The fund paid €11.3m for St Andrew’s House in 2017. The four-storey-over-basement Victorian block includes five shops that front onto Exchequer Street and two more on South William Street. The intention is to open a tourist hotel across the upper levels of St Andrew’s House.

Ray Crowley shared “The intention is to open a tourist hotel across the upper levels of St Andrew’s House. The fund has not signed an operating contract with a hotel group“.