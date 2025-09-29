‘Beyond Icon’ – Royal Caribbean reveals it preparing for a new class of ship

Jason Liberty and Richard Fain

Royal Caribbean is preparing for a new class of ship beyond Icon as it reached a long-term framework agreement with Meyer Turku securing building slots through 2036.

Last week the company confirmed an order for a fifth Icon class ship due in 2028 with an option for a seventh vessel. The agreement prepares Royal Caribbean for a new class of ship beyond Icon. Additional orders include three ships from Chantiers de l’Atlantique with Celebrity Xcel followed by a sister ship in 2028 and a seventh Oasis-class vessel in 2028.

Meyer Turku has constructed 25 ships for Royal Caribbean since 1990 including Icon of the Seas in 2024 and Star of the Seas in 2025.

Jason Liberty shared “As we continue to reimagine the future of vacations, we are excited to continue collaborating with Meyer Turku to grow the Icon Class – a first-of-its-kind series that delivers exceptional vacation experiences – and position us to usher in a new era of innovation that will disrupt the vacation sector through 2036.”

Casimir Lindholm shared “With the framework agreement now signed, we announce our common plan for the next decade in cooperation with Royal Caribbean Group and other key partners to build more Icon Class ships and drive the future of shipbuilding over the next decade.”