Cancellations from Verona persist after Italian airport strike grounds 750 flights

Normal operations have resumed at most Italian airports after a nationwide strike by aviation workers across Italy on 26 February 2026 caused widespread disruption to flights, with hundreds of cancellations and delays affecting major airports including Verona Valerio Catullo. Inboudn flights to Dublin include:

Verona EI4417@12.55

Verona EI4415@20.45

The 24-hour walkout involved pilots, cabin crew and ground handling staff from carriers such as ITA Airways, easyJet and Vueling, leading to the scrapping of around 300 services and stranding thousands of travellers. In Verona, operations at the airport faced delays as shared handling agents participated in the action, contributing to the chaos that rippled through secondary hubs alongside primary sites like Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa.

ITA Airways bore the brunt with 55pc of its schedule cancelled, while knock-on effects extended to 25 and 27 February, prompting the airline to offer free rebookings or refunds for affected passengers.

Unions cited stalled contract negotiations and staffing shortages as reasons for the protest, which saw 87pc worker participation and highlighted ongoing tensions in the sector.

Normal operations have resumed at most airports, though some residual delays persisted from the backlog, and travellers were advised to check flight statuses amid warnings of a potential rail strike overlapping on 27 to 28 February. In other parts of Italy, similar impacts hit Naples, Bergamo and Venice, where ground staff actions slowed check-in and baggage handling, exacerbating the nationwide meltdown. Ryanair and Wizz Air Malta also reported disruptions, with the former cancelling several routes to and from Italian destinations.

The strike, originally planned for 16 February but postponed to avoid clashing with the Milan Winter Olympics, underscored the fragility of air travel in the region amid labour disputes. Authorities protected certain flights departing between 7am and 10am or 6pm and 9pm, as well as most long-haul services, under Italian regulations to mitigate the worst effects.

Passengers entitled to compensation under EU rules could claim for delays exceeding three hours, though strikes often fell into the category of extraordinary circumstances exempting airlines from payouts. Looking ahead, another aviation action loomed on 7 March, raising concerns for further interruptions in Verona and beyond as unions pressed for better working conditions.