Carnival Cruise Line prohibits viral ‘move to the bed to the balcony’ trend on safety grounds

Carnival Cruise Line prohibits dragging mattresses or beds onto cabin balconies.

The practice blocks emergency exits and increases fall risks.

It damages furniture, linens, and violates hygiene rules.

Violators face warnings or fines up to $500 under the Code of Conduct.

Passengers can keep balcony doors open for sea breezes as an alternative.

Carnival Cruise Line ends the practice of moving mattresses or bedding to cabin balconies. The trend appears in social media videos on platforms such as TikTok.

The cruise line says moving mattresses blocks emergency exits, raises fall risks, damages items, and breaches hygiene standards. Violators will receive warnings, fines up to $500, or other penalties under the Code of Conduct. Passengers have the option to sleep with balcony doors open for sea breezes.

.