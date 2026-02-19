CCPC recommends removing restrictions on Uber

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has confirmed recommendations to remove restrictions on ride-hailing services such as Uber and Bolt in Ireland.

The proposals would permit private car owners to offer taxi rides without holding a special taxi licence while maintaining regulation focused on safety and service quality. This change would address ongoing consumer complaints about limited availability and high costs in the sector.

The watchdog revealed a nationwide shortage of taxis with survey results showing that four in ten people attempting to hail a cab in December faced difficulties. Almost two-thirds of rural residents reported insufficient taxi numbers and sixty per cent expressed preference for fixed fares over metered charges. Uber has operated in Dublin since 2014 but remains barred from using private vehicles for passenger pick-ups unlike in other countries where surge pricing and fixed fares reduce costs during off-peak periods or shorter trips.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission shared “Our research shows a clear preference for more choice among consumers who are not getting the service they need.”

Brian McHugh, chairman of the CCPC, shared “Consumers shouldn’t be faced with long waits or the possibility of staying home due to a lack of taxi availability. This is not about abandoning oversight or regulation. Any new entrants should be regulated to maintain high service and safety. The goal is to achieve a balance that protects consumers and ensures access, while also allowing competition and innovation to improve the market.”