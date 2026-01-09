FOOTSTEPPING – Saint Fillan: Destinations associated with the saint on his feast day (January 9)

Saint Fillan travelled from Ireland to Scotland and is known for his life as a hermit and monastic figure in the early Christian period around the 8th century. His name has been rendered as Fillan, Filan, Phillan, Fáelán or Faolán :
- Taghmon, County Wexford: Fillan received the monastic habit at the Abbey of Fintán of Taghmon .
- Pitlochry, Scotland: Near this town is the site of the ancient Priory of Strathfillan, a religious community believed to have been founded by Saint Fillan. It has been a place of pilgrimage where Saint Fillan’s healing stones were said to cure mental illness.
- Strath Fillan: This valley in Scotland bears his name and is believed to have been an area where Saint Fillan conducted his missionary work and where various relics associated with him were venerated.
- St. Fillan’s Church, Aberdour: The ruins of this medieval church are found in Aberdour, Fife. It is named after Saint Fillan and reflects the spread of his cult in Scotland.
- Glen Dochart: The River Fillan in this glen is named after Saint Fillan, and it is reputed he spent time in this beautiful landscape of the Scottish Highlands.
- St. Fillan’s Mill, Killin: This old mill in Killin is connected to his name. Nearby is the reputed site of his holy pool, where the waters were considered to have healing properties.
- St Fillans, Perth and Kinross: A village in the central Highlands, named after the saint, lies at the eastern end of Loch Earn, where there are various historical sites connected to his life and legends.
- Kilmahog: Here, you can find St. Fillan’s Chapel, a medieval chapel dedicated to the saint. Visitors come to see the remains of this site, which reflect the longstanding veneration for Saint Fillan.
- Dundurn: This ancient hill fort, near the modern village of Saint Fillans, includes St. Fillan’s Church and the nearby healing pool known as St. Fillan’s Well, both of which are sites of historical pilgrimage.
- Isle of Mull: Saint Fillan is said to have been active here, and there are ecclesiastical sites on the island that are believed to be connected to his mission.
- St. Fillan’s Priory: The ruins of this priory in Scotland are dedicated to the saint and serve as a reminder of the religious practices that were established in his name.