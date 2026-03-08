Coach tour operators assess impact on tourism of 9pc fuel increase

Irish coach and bus operators are warning of a significant threat to summer tourism and essential services following a sudden 9pc fuel price increase.

This surge, driven by geopolitical instability in the Middle East, has seen diesel prices jump by approximately 12–24 cents per litre in a single week.

The Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland (CTTC) reports that fuel costs for many members jumped 18pc in just a few days.

Individual providers, such as Finnegan Bray, estimate the 9pc hike alone will add between €15,000 and €20,000 to their annual expenditure.

Unlike haulage companies, bus operators cannot reclaim VAT on fuel, meaning they pay the full pump price, which has already exceeded €2 per litre for some.

Operators predict that retirement groups, day tours, and garden groups may decide it is no longer “worth travelling” as costs rise. Sites not served by public transport, such as Avondale, are expected to see a significant drop in group tourism if coach services become unaffordable.

While some operators plan to absorb the costs for 4–6 weeks, they warn that fare reviews will be inevitable by late April without government intervention. The sector is calling for immediate support to ensure service continuity:

The CTTC is urgently requesting a targeted fuel duty rebate or similar mechanism to protect vital transport links. There are calls for a temporary suspension of fuel taxes and the reversal of recent carbon tax increases.

The Irish Road Hauliers Association (IRHA) and some political figures have urged the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to investigate potential “price gouging” at the pumps

Sarah Finnegan shared “With immediate effect, our fuel is going up by 9pc. That means we’re already looking at €15,000 to €20,000 extra this year in expenditure. We’ll be taking the hit until the end of April. But that’s not sustainable long-term.”.