Coach Tourism and Transport Council AGM comes in Wexford Thursday

The Coach Tourism and Transport Council of Ireland is to hold its Annual General Meeting will place at Johnstown Castle in Wexford on 27 February 2026.

The event will attract commercial bus and coach operators from across the country with Wexford Bus Managing Director Brendan Crowley welcoming members. High-profile speakers included ITIC CEO Eoghan O’Mara Walsh on the evolving tourism landscape and NTA Head of Public Transport Regulation Dominic Hannigan.

Proceedings will featured a site visit to Rosslare Europort followed by the formal AGM with officer elections chaired by CTTC Chairperson David Conway of Flightlink. The day concluded with a networking dinner at the Talbot Hotel in Wexford Town. The sector carries more than 75m passengers annually supports 11,000 jobs and contributes over €600m to the Irish economy.

The AGM addressed key issues facing the industry including sustainability climate targets and transport reform. The event strengthened relationships among operators and stakeholders. Wexford hosted the cornerstone gathering for the CTTC calendar.

Brendan Crowley shared “As someone who lives and works in Wexford and has spent many years building a business here, it is a real pleasure to be welcoming colleagues from across the country to the South East. The AGM is always a cornerstone event in the CTTC calendar – not just for addressing the key issues facing our industry, but for giving operators the opportunity to come together, share experiences from the frontline, and strengthen the relationships that underpin our sector. I’m very much looking forward to hosting everyone in Wexford and to what promises to be both a productive and an enjoyable day.”

David Conway shared “Our members play a critical role in keeping the country moving, supporting communities, and tourism development, while delivering essential connectivity. As the policy and operating environment continues to change, particularly in relation to sustainability, climate targets and transport reform, it is crucial that the voice of our industry is heard clearly and constructively at national level.”