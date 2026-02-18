Construction underway on €15m upgrade of Shannon airport terminal building

Construction is officially underway as of February 17, 2026, on a €15m upgrade to the Shannon Airport terminal building. This project is a central part of a larger €40m investment programme by The Shannon Airport Group for 2026.

The 1970s section of the main terminal will be replaced with a modern, curved architectural façade.

The new façade and upgraded HVAC systems will facilitate a transition to electric heat pump technology, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

The project includes a complete overhaul of the immigration and baggage halls and the development of new accommodations for Fixed Based Operators (FBOs).

Work is being carried out by OCC Construction and is expected to be completed by May 2027.

Beyond the terminal building, the 2026 funding will also cover:

Taxiway Upgrades: Essential enhancements to airfield infrastructure.

Business Park Expansion: Completion of Blocks Y and Z at Shannon Airport Business Park, adding 100,000 sq. ft. of sustainable industrial space.

This phase follows recent major milestones, including the 2025 opening of Ireland’s first on-airfield Solar PV farm and the refurbishment of European Gates 1-5.

The project aims to modernise facilities, improve passenger experience, and support growing traffic at Ireland’s key transatlantic gateway. Shannon Group has highlighted the investment as essential for enhancing competitiveness and accommodating more international flights. The upgrade is expected to boost the airport’s role in regional connectivity and economic growth.