Cork City Council approves 180-bed Ruby Hotel for construction later in 2026

Cork City Council has approved a €50m Ruby Hotel development in the city centre at the junction of Lower Oliver Plunkett Street and Connell Street.

The 180 bedroom property from the Munich based Ruby Hotel Group acquired by InterContinental Hotels Group will feature a gym and contemporary dining space with construction scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026 following demolition of an existing vacant building.

The project adds to recent momentum in Cork hospitality including several new and extended hotels and will enhance the city offer for business and leisure visitors. The design led lean luxury concept targets affordable high quality urban stays.

The hotel will be situated at the junction of Lower Oliver Plunkett Street and Connell Street, an area planners previously described as “underutilised”.

Approved fr the scheme ranges from five to ten storeys in height and will feature a gym, reception area, kitchen, and dedicated breakfast and dining spaces.

The project is being led by Starstone Property, with Munich-based Ruby Hotels confirmed as the operator.

This development follows a surge in Cork’s hotel sector, joining other recent additions like the Premier Inn on Morrison’s Quay and the Moxy Hotel on Camden Quay.