Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Cork International Hotel introduces family afternoon tea for midterm
Eoghan Murphy GM of Cork International Hotel
Eoghan Murphy GM of Cork International Hotel

Cork International Hotel introduces family afternoon tea for midterm

0
By on News & Knowledge

Cork International Hotel is offering a Family Afternoon Tea available from Monday 16 February to Saturday 21 February 2026 during the February midterm break. 

The offering includes finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and patisseries prepared with locally sourced ingredients from regional producers. Menu items feature rotisserie beef with rocket and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, chocolate brownie with ganache and candied hazelnuts, and éclair with vanilla crème and pistachio crumble.

The afternoon tea comes with a selected tea and coffee service to complement each course. It is served daily from 13:00 to 16:00 with prices at €45 per adult and €20 per child. Advance booking through the hotel website is required.

See also  Atout France receives 25 New Members

Eoghan Murphy, General Manager, revealed the experience targets families and multi-generational groups seeking a relaxed outing during the school holiday. The hotel’s recently upgraded children’s play area allows parents to relax while children enjoy a safe environment.

Eoghan Murphy shared “We are introducing a Family Afternoon Tea which appeals to families and multi-generational groups looking for a relaxed experience during the February midterm break. It is part of our strategy to strengthen family-led city experiences during school holiday periods. The hotel also has a recently upgraded play area for children so parents can sit back and relax while knowing that their children are having fun in a safe and secure environment.”

See also  Mystery surrounds the sudden closure and rapid reopening of El Paso Airport

Related posts:

LOCATIONS used in Netflix ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast’ Icelandair launches first Polish route with new Gdansk service for winter 2026/27 SAS and TAROM expand partnership with new codeshare agreement Brendan Kennhy of IAATIreland’s Adventure Tourism board discussed insurance, marketing & sustainability
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.