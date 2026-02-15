Cork International Hotel introduces family afternoon tea for midterm

Cork International Hotel is offering a Family Afternoon Tea available from Monday 16 February to Saturday 21 February 2026 during the February midterm break.

The offering includes finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and patisseries prepared with locally sourced ingredients from regional producers. Menu items feature rotisserie beef with rocket and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise, chocolate brownie with ganache and candied hazelnuts, and éclair with vanilla crème and pistachio crumble.

The afternoon tea comes with a selected tea and coffee service to complement each course. It is served daily from 13:00 to 16:00 with prices at €45 per adult and €20 per child. Advance booking through the hotel website is required.

Eoghan Murphy, General Manager, revealed the experience targets families and multi-generational groups seeking a relaxed outing during the school holiday. The hotel’s recently upgraded children’s play area allows parents to relax while children enjoy a safe environment.

Eoghan Murphy shared “We are introducing a Family Afternoon Tea which appeals to families and multi-generational groups looking for a relaxed experience during the February midterm break. It is part of our strategy to strengthen family-led city experiences during school holiday periods. The hotel also has a recently upgraded play area for children so parents can sit back and relax while knowing that their children are having fun in a safe and secure environment.”