Cunard celebrates departure of two simultaneous world cruises

Two simultaneous world cruises from Southampton on January 11, 2026.

Queen Anne eastbound to 30 ports with overnights.

Queen Mary 2 westbound with Panama Canal and Long Beach milestones.

Total 225 nights across continents.

Expert speakers in Cunard Insights programme

Cunard has celebrated the departure of two simultaneous world cruises with a special ceremony in Southampton. The Queen Mary 2 and Queen Anne sailed after a firework display on January 11, 2026. The voyages total 225 nights with visits to numerous ports.

The Queen Anne offers its second world cruise eastbound to 30 ports in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It includes overnight stays in Cape Town, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Los Angeles. Guests can immerse in destinations with onboard comfort.

The Queen Mary 2 embarks on its first world voyage in two years westbound to the Americas, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Highlights include first-ever Panama Canal transit, reunion with the original Queen Mary in Long Beach after 20 years, and overnight in Los Angeles after 17 years. Cunard Insights program features expert speakers.

Cunard World Cruises shared in a written statement “The cruises offer guests an opportunity to explore unique, bucket list-worthy destinations while enjoying its White Star service.”

“Guests can authentically immerse themselves in each destination while enjoying the comfort and luxury of their home onboard the Queen Anne.”