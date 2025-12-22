Dublin City Council opens new playground in Chapelizod

Dublin City Council has opened a new playground in Chapelizod within Liffey Valley Park. This facility marks one of three new playgrounds delivered across the city in 2025 and brings the total in city parks to 74. Designers created a natural and inclusive play space that harmonises with the park’s biodiversity. Local schools and community members participated in the consultation process involving 70-80 children. The design incorporates natural materials, multi-sensory zones, and areas for different needs.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Ray McAdam shared “I am delighted to see the official opening of this new playground in Chapelizod. It reflects Dublin City Council’s commitment to creating inclusive, nature-inspired spaces for families across the city. By involving local schools and the community in the design process, we have ensured that this playground is not only engaging and fun but also a place where every child feels welcome.”

Daragh Moriarity shared “This playground is a fantastic example of how collaboration between the Council and the local community can deliver spaces that children of all abilities can enjoy. Projects like this strengthen our neighbourhoods and create lasting benefits for families.”

Les Moore, Head of Parks, Biodiversity and Landscape Services, Dublin City Council shared “This playground is a wonderful example of how thoughtful design can connect children with nature while providing inclusive play opportunities. Our team worked closely with the local community to ensure the space reflects their ideas and needs, and we are proud to see it come to life in such a beautiful setting.”