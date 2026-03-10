Emma Gill appointed tourism officer for Meath’s Boyne Valley

Discover Boyne Valley has appointed marketing and business development professional Emma Gill as its new Tourism Officer. In her role Gill will focus on promoting the rich heritage attractions cultural experiences and natural beauty of the Boyne Valley region to both domestic and international visitors strengthening efforts to position the area as a key tourism destination in Ireland.

Over the past year she worked within the tourism section, supporting destination marketing activity and contributing to visitor focused development projects across the county. A key focus of Emma’s new role will be supporting the Boyne Valley Tourism Strategy’s ambition to position the region as one of the leading experiential destinations in the world.

In her previous position as Boyne Valley Food Business Development Officer, Emma worked closely with local food producers, hospitality businesses, and industry partners to strengthen the Boyne Valley’s food offering and support enterprise growth. Her work focusses on industry engagement and capacity‑building, helping to position the Boyne Valley as a leading food destination where local producers are at the heart of its food culture.

Emma’s earlier career was in the private sector, where she held a mix of marketing, business development and client‑facing roles within both multinational corporations and smaller companies. This diverse experience gives her a strong commercial grounding and a deep understanding of how destinations and businesses position themselves competitively. She holds a Masters in International Marketing Practice and brings expertise in strategic marketing, stakeholder engagement, and project coordination.

Boyne Valley shared: “Emma is passionate about showcasing the Boyne Valley’s cultural, heritage and culinary strengths and is committed to supporting sustainable, collaborative tourism growth across the region. For more information on Boyne Valley Tourism log onto the website, www.discoverboynevalley.ie “