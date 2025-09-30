Dublin’s 77-ship cruise season finishes today with call of Regal Princess

The Regal Princess cruise ship arrives in Dublin today September 30 at 07:00, concluding the season with 4,272 passengers.
The same vessel made a call in Belfast on 30 September 2025 at 07:00, carrying 4,272 passengers. The itinerary formed part of a 12-day round-trip from Southampton, starting 16 September 2025.
Dublin previously hosted Regal Princess on 20 September 2025 from 07:00 to 21:00 during the voyage. Belfast hosted the ship on 21 September 2025 from 08:00 to 18:00 as part of the Scottish and Irish ports.
Dublin received 77 cruise ship calls in 2025, of 466 cruise ship calls across all ports