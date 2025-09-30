Dublin’s 77-ship cruise season finishes today with call of Regal Princess

The Regal Princess cruise ship arrives in Dublin today September 30 at 07:00, concluding the season with 4,272 passengers.

The same vessel made a call in Belfast on 30 September 2025 at 07:00, carrying 4,272 passengers. The itinerary formed part of a 12-day round-trip from Southampton, starting 16 September 2025.

Dublin previously hosted Regal Princess on 20 September 2025 from 07:00 to 21:00 during the voyage. Belfast hosted the ship on 21 September 2025 from 08:00 to 18:00 as part of the Scottish and Irish ports.

Dublin received 77 cruise ship calls in 2025, of 466 cruise ship calls across all ports

HERE are the cruise ship calls at Dublin port for 2026