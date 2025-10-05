Dublin plans 2.3km greenway from Cornelscourt to Cherrywood

A 2.3km greenway is proposed to connect Cornelscourt and Cherrywood, passing through Cabinteely Park.

The project aims to enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists along the N11 corridor. Public consultation for the greenway concluded last year, with further consultations planned.

The route links schools, public transport, and green spaces, reducing reliance on cars.

A completed report on the project will be presented by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council early next year.

Marc Campbell shared: “A similar project was put forward in 2015 and it didn’t work out for a number of reasons. But now transportation has gotten much more important, that’s why this plan has moved forward.”

“This area was chosen because we recognised there’s a lack of safe, accessible crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists along the route.”

“There’s poor connectivity for people wishing to travel from Cornelscourt through to Cabinteely Park and to the wider Cherrywood area. Provision for cyclists was virtually non-existent, it wasn’t safe.”

“The route is a strategic link between the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown cycle network plan and the greater Dublin cycle network plan.”

Tom Kivlehan shared: “This project has been muted for a very long time, it’s very good to see that it’s finally getting there. I’ve lived in Cherrywood for 20 years. It will be good to connect the area all through Cabinteely Park and to the schools on the other side. It can be very useful for locals.”