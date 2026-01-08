‘No major structural harm’ as expedition ships collide in Argentina’s Ushuaia

Collision occurred on January 6, 2025, in Ushuaia due to 40-knot wind gust.

World Voyager broke moorings and hit Viking Octantis.

Minor damage to both vessels, no structural issues.

Both ships cleared to sail on Antarctic expeditions.

Winds at 30 knots sustained, below port closure.

Two expedition ships, World Voyager and Viking Octantis, collided in Ushuaia, Argentina, on January 6, 2025, due to strong winds. A 40-knot gust caused the Atlas Ocean Voyages vessel to break from moorings and strike the docked Viking ship. Sustained winds reached 30 knots, just below port closure threshold.

Crew maneuvers minimised damage, with Octantis sustaining minor deck issues and World Voyager a bow crack. Inspections confirmed no major structural harm, allowing both to proceed. The incident occurred amid preparations for Antarctic cruises.

Viking Octantis departed for an 11-night expedition crossing the Drake Passage to the Antarctic Peninsula. World Voyager set sail for a ten-night Antarctic Discovery Cruise, including the South Shetland Islands. Both ships continue operations as scheduled.

Ushiai port shared in a written statement “A 40-knot wind gust caused the Atlas Ocean Voyages ship to break free from its moorings. After breaking free, the World Voyager collided with the Viking Octantis, which was docked nearby. The ship’s crew was said to have performed an emergency maneuver to avoid more extensive damage to both ships. Technical inspections confirmed that the vessels did not suffer any major or structural damage.”