Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Alva Pearson Downey CEO of the Inbound Tourism Operators Association Ireland (ITOA.
First of two ITOA workshop days to take place in Limerick today

The first of two workshop days organized by the  Inbound Tour Operators Association (ITOA) takes plafce today in Limerick. 

Workshops are a major annual event in the Irish tourism calendar, providing a platform for Irish tourism suppliers to meet and contract with leading Inbound Tour Operators, DMCs, and Handling Agents. 

  • Limerick Workshop: Tuesday, 24 February 2026 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Limerick.
  • Dublin Workshop: Tuesday, 3 March 2026 at Fitzpatrick’s Castle Hotel, Killiney. 

The workshops operate as open sessions with no pre-fixed appointments: Suppliers move between ITOA member tables for short introductory eight minute meetings on a first-come, first-served basis. Capacity is limited to a maximum of two representatives per company.

Each venue offers two separate sessions. Delegates can register for either the Morning Session (08:30 – 12:00) or the Afternoon Session (13:30 – 17:00). A shared lunch from 12:05 to 13:15 is included for all delegates to facilitate further networking. Fee is €325.00 + VAT (23%) per person and registration remains open until capacity is reached, or no later than 24 February for Limerick and 3 March for Dublin.

In line with sustainability policies, no printed materials are provided; a digital 

The event is designed for Irish tourism enterprises looking to reach international markets, including: accommodation providers (hotels, b&bs, castles), visitor attractions and entertainment venues, transport providers and outdoor activity organisers, restaurants and bars.

