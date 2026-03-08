Comhaltas confirms Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will return to Belfast in 2027 for second year

Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann has confirmed Belfast as host for Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann for a second successive year in 2027, following its debut there this August.

The eight-day festival attracts over 800,000 visitors with competitions, concerts, ceilis, and cultural activities, boosting local tourism and economy. The 2026 opening features Sharon Shannon and her Big Band alongside acts like McPeake, Goitse and Blackwater Ceili Band. Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Doherty highlights the honour for Belfast as a UNESCO City of Music.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Paul Doherty shared “We’re delighted our city will host the Fleadh again in 2027. It’s a tremendous honour for Belfast and underscores its status as the island’s only UNESCO City of Music.”

Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú shared “The decision to host the Fleadh in Belfast again in 2027 reflects the scale of our ambition and the strength of our partnership with Belfast City Council.”

Niall McClean shared “It’s a privilege to host the event in Belfast in both 2026 and 2027.”