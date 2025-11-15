Government approves MetroLink delivery body

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has obtained Cabinet approval for a policy proposal to establish a dedicated MetroLink delivery body. The statutory body will operate under the aegis of the Minister for Transport and take responsibility for delivery of the project.

The approval came on 12 November. The Department of Transport will now form a working group with officials from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the National Transport Authority, and other departments. The group will address practical and legislative matters for the body. This includes preparation of a General Scheme of a Bill for legislative effect.

The proposal follows the 2 October decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála to grant approval for the MetroLink Railway Order. The Government committed in the National Development Plan Review to fund construction from the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund. The project carries an estimated cost of €9.5bn.

MetroLink comprises an 18.8km light rail line from Charlemont in Dublin city centre to Swords Estuary in north Dublin. Sixteen stations will serve the route, with most of the line underground. The line will connect to Dublin Airport, DART, heavy rail, Luas, and bus services. Construction aims to start in 2027, with operations by 2033.

Minister O’Brien thanked staff and the board of Transport Infrastructure Ireland for work on the project to date. The new body reflects the scale of MetroLink as the largest single investment in the National Development Plan.

Rail Users Ireland questioned the move as an extra layer of bureaucracy. The group noted three existing state bodies handle rail projects: the National Transport Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and Irish Rail. A transport expert raised concerns over potential siloing effects on future light rail projects.

The Department stated the scale and uniqueness of MetroLink justify a dedicated body. The agency will ensure focus on delivery in the public interest.

Procurement and construction will proceed in coming years. The working group will report on legislative needs early next year. The Bill will go before the Oireachtas in 2026.

MetroLink will carry 70 million passengers per year at full capacity. The project includes 200km of new track and 16 stations. Funding draws from the €20bn Infrastructure, Climate and Nature Fund.

The approval aligns with Government priorities for public transport in the Greater Dublin Area. Dublin Airport handled 32.9 million passengers in 2024. MetroLink will reduce car journeys to the airport by 30pc.

An Coimisiún Pleanála processed the application over three years. The order covers environmental and traffic impacts. Construction will span seven years.

The dedicated body will appoint a programme director. The role mirrors positions in other major projects. Staff will transfer from existing agencies.

Public transport investment in Ireland totals €30 billion under the National Development Plan to 2030. MetroLink forms part of efforts to cut emissions by 51pc by 2030.