Griffin Group Hotels sets out sustainability mission and reports turnover and profits up 15pc

Liam Griffin of Griffin Hotel Group

Griffin Group Hotels recorded a turnover of €34.96m for the year ended December 2024, up 14.7pc from €30.48m in 2023.

Profit after tax reached €2.04m, up 15.9pc compared to €1.76m in 2023. The group achieved a 44pc reduction in CO2 scope 1 and scope 2 emissions from 2016 to 2023. The group owns Ferrycarrig Wexford, Kilkenny River Court Hotel, Hoban Hotel Kilkenny, Hotel Kilkenny and Monart Destination Spa.

Targets approved by Science Based Targets initiative include 54.6pc reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2033 from 2023 base. Scope 3 emissions target a 32.5pc reduction by 2033.

Michael Griffin shared “We are proud to have delivered another year of growth, maintaining profitability despite a challenging cost environment. Our focus remains on reinvesting in our sustainability roadmap, which will see a further investment of over €3m in 2026. This roadmap has also witnessed significant further reinvestment in our properties, which have benefited from extensive bedroom refurbishment in Ferrycarrig Hotel and Hotel Kilkenny, as well as significant re-fit and refurbishment of the Active Clubs in both hotels. The combination of solid financial performance, sustainability leadership and product reinvestment reinforces our long-term vision for responsible and resilient growth.”

Our mission is to create exceptional guest experiences while ensuring our operations contribute positively to the environment and society. As we look to the future, sustainability will continue to drive every decision we make — from how we build and source to how we operate and serve.”

Liam Anthony Griffin shared “Our approval under the Science Based Targets framework demonstrates tangible targets with real accountability. This validation isn’t just a commitment; it is proof of action. We are decarbonising our operations, commencing engagement with suppliers, and transforming our business model to meet global climate standards through sustained and significant investments.”