Lyft acquires phone based taxi dispatchers Lynk and Swift i

Lyft has confirmed the acquisition of Lynk and Swift, Dublin and Limerick’s leading phone-based taxi dispatchers.

Lynk has served as a trusted B2B partner to the public sector, while Swift has operated in Limerick for 35 years.

Passengers can expect faster pickup times and drivers can expect more tours through the platform integration.

Over half of all bookings in Ireland have still been made offline, with phone-based dispatch capabilities remaining important.

The acquisition terms have not been disclosed and have been described as financially immaterial to Lyft.

Lyft has confirmed the acquisition of Lynk and Swift, Dublin and Limerick’s leading phone-based taxi dispatchers, through its Freenow by Lyft platform, with the transactions reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to the Irish market. Lynk has been operating as a longstanding Dublin phone-booking taxi dispatcher and a trusted B2B partner to the public sector and hundreds of local businesses, while Swift, known locally as 313131, has served as the number one dispatcher in Limerick for 35 years with a vital B2B partnership network in the pharmaceutical and health sectors. The acquisitions have been designed to add more tours across the company’s business and reduce wait times for passengers through the integration of additional drivers into the Freenow ecosystem.

The integration of Lynk and Swift into the Freenow platform has been expected to deliver faster pickup times for passengers and more tours for drivers once the combined platform becomes operational. The B2B clients and city partners of both Lynk and Swift have been assured that operations will continue as smoothly as they do today, with the existing teams staying on to maintain the deep local knowledge for which they have become known. Over half of all bookings in Ireland have still been made offline, and the integration of phone-based dispatch capabilities has built on Freenow’s existing foundation as the country’s number one taxi app.

Danny O’Gorman, General Manager at Freenow by Lyft Ireland, has revealed that Limerick has always been important to the company as one of the first cities where Freenow launched in Ireland. The acquisitions follow Lyft’s recent acquisition of Gett’s UK business, a leading London black cab app with a strong corporate B2B presence, although the specific terms of these transactions have not been disclosed and have been described as financially immaterial to Lyft. The company has been focusing on working with drivers to deliver prompt, safe, and reliable service for passengers across both the Dublin and Limerick markets, with the transition period now underway.

Danny O’Gorman shared: “Limerick has always been important to us; it is one of the first cities Freenow launched in Ireland, and Swift’s position as the city’s top dispatcher builds directly on that history. Across both Dublin and Limerick, our focus is the same: working with drivers to deliver prompt, safe, reliable service for passengers.”