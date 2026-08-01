Wildfires force tourist evacuations on Greek islands and in Turkey

Firefighters have been battling fresh wildfires on the Greek islands of Crete, Paros and Lesbos as well as on the Greek mainland, with tourists among those evacuated.

In central-southern Crete, visitors left areas around Rethymno including the mountain village of Krya Vrysi and the resort of Agia Galini after strong winds drove the fire front more than nine miles. Mobile alerts prompted evacuations assisted by police and the coastguard, with some guests moved to other hotels or temporary accommodation.

Greece’s tourism minister confirmed coaches and buses were deployed and that many have since returned to their stays. On Paros around ten villages were cleared while on Lesbos crews tackled a blaze that burned 100 hectares near Plomari. In Turkey a major road between Fethiye and Antalya was closed by fire.