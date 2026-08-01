United States FAA mandates expanded CFM56 fan blade inspection programme after Ryanair incident

The FAA has proposed mandatory expanded CFM56-7B fan blade inspections based on CFM’s latest programme

CFM issued an engine shop manual revision on July 15 and a service bulletin update on July 28

The inspection programme originated from the April 2018 Southwest Airlines fan blade failure

The FAA has received no factual information linking the Malta Air incident to the proposed AD

Greek officials have designated the NTSB to lead the Malta Air investigation

The United States FAA has proposed mandatory expanded inspections for CFM56-7B fan blades following the development of improved procedures and an enlarged inspection area. The draft airworthiness directive scheduled for publication on July 31 has incorporated CFM’s latest iteration of an inspection programme that commenced in 2018. CFM issued an engine shop manual revision on July 15 and a related service bulletin update on July 28, with the FAA mandate based on these instructions.

The inspection programme, which introduced more frequent inspections of fan blade roots, originated in response to the April 2018 inflight engine failure of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700. The accident resulted in a passenger fatality after a fan blade failed along a fatigue crack. CFM has updated the bulletin five times based on lessons learned from the checks. The latest revisions emerged days after the July 10 inflight failure of a CFM56-7B on a Malta Air 737-800, though the FAA has stated it has received no factual information indicating this incident relates to the unsafe condition addressed by the proposed AD.

CFM confirmed the FAA’s notice of proposed rulemaking is consistent with existing recommendations to operators. The latest inspection updates were in development before the Air Malta accident, with a planned third-quarter 2026 release date according to sources with knowledge of the events. Greek officials have designated the NTSB to lead the Malta Air investigation, though the agency has not released technical details about the probe. The expanded inspection programme addresses ongoing safety concerns about fan blade integrity in the CFM56-7B engine fleet.

CFM shared “The FAA notice of proposed rulemaking is consistent with existing CFM recommendations to operators and reflects our proactive approach to safety management.”

The FAA shared in the draft directive that it “has received no factual information that indicates that the [Air Malta] incident is related to the unsafe condition addressed by this proposed AD.”