180 competitions in 50 venues – Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 opensin Belfast TOMORROW

Minister Calleary has confirmed his attendance at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 opening in Belfast on 2 August.

The Fleadh represents the largest annual celebration of Irish traditional music and culture, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Over 180 competitions have been organised across more than 50 venues throughout Belfast for the week-long event.

The Government of Ireland has provided funding through the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

Belfast has been positioned as a leading cultural and tourism destination through hosting this global event.

Minister Calleary has confirmed his attendance at the official opening of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 in Belfast on Sunday, 2 August, marking only the second occasion that the event has been hosted in Ireland since Derry in 2013. The Fleadh represents the largest annual celebration of Irish traditional music, song, dance, and culture, and it has been drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city for the week-long programme of competitions and performances. Over 180 competitions have been scheduled across more than 50 venues throughout Belfast, with the event receiving financial support from the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport.

The Government of Ireland has provided funding for the Fleadh through the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, with Minister Calleary representing the administration at the opening ceremony. The economic and social benefits generated by the Fleadh have been estimated to be substantial, with the influx of visitors providing a boost to local businesses, hotels, and hospitality venues across the city. Belfast’s positioning as a cultural and tourism destination has been reinforced through the hosting of this global event, and the city’s residents have been preparing for the arrival of tens of thousands of visitors from Ireland, the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America.

The Fleadh’s return to the north after a 13-year interval has been viewed as a milestone for the region’s cultural sector, with organisers from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann having worked extensively to coordinate the logistics of the massive programme. Local businesses across Belfast have been gearing up for the increased footfall, with many extending their opening hours and hiring additional staff to cope with the expected demand. The event’s success will depend on the smooth coordination of transport, accommodation, and venue management, with the organisers having planned for the contingency of adverse weather conditions during the autumn season.

Minister Dara Calleary shared: “I am delighted to be in Belfast to mark the opening of this historic and global event. Over the coming days, the best of Irish culture will be represented by over 180 competitions in over 50 venues. I’m particularly thrilled for the city of Belfast and its residents as it marks a significant milestone for the city, positioning it as a leading cultural and tourism destination.”