Harmony of the Seas to get largest casino in Royal Caribbean’s fleet

Harmony of the Seas will feature the largest casino in Royal Caribbean’s fleet after its 2026 refurbishment, expanding into the Entertainment Place neighbourhood.

The April 2026 drydock in Europe will add over 90 staterooms, new restaurants, bars, and a refreshed solarium and pool deck. The Crown Lounge will relocate to Deck 15, replacing part of the Living Room teen club, while the Attic comedy club will be removed.

Post-refit, the ship will sail seven-night Western Mediterranean cruises before a 13-night trans-Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to Port Canaveral. From Port Canaveral, the 5,558-guest Oasis-class vessel will offer year-round four- to seven-night Bahamas and Caribbean cruises.

