Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Hotel group Dalata to delist from stock exchanges on Monday after €1.4bn takeover

Dermot Crowley CEO of Dalata
Dalata is to delist from Euronext Dublin and London Stock Exchange on Monday having completed its €1.4bn sale to Pandox and Eiendomsspa completed, triggering de.  

Shareholders receive €6.45 cash per share no later than 21 November.  The group operates 56 hotels with over 12,000 rooms and a near 2,000-room pipeline.   First-half revenue rose 1pc to €306.5m; adjusted EBITDA fell 5pc to €102.5m.  

Dalata acquired the 229-room Radisson Blu at Dublin Airport for €83m, to rebrand as Clayton next year.

Dermot Crowley shared “We will get the proceeds from the sale no later than November 21.”

