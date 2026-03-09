Hotel groups roll out flexible cancellation measures amid Gulf aviation crisis

Major hotel groups have rolled out flexible cancellation and compensation measures to assist affected guests, with policies varying in scope but generally aimed at easing the burden on travellers caught amid widespread flight disruptions and airspace closures.
Guests are advised to contact providers promptly for rebookings or reimbursements while avoiding voluntary cancellations that might incur standard fees.
- Accor has confirmed a comprehensive flexible cancellation and modification policy for bookings in hotels across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel, and Pakistan, permitting guests with reservations made on or before 28 February and arrival dates up to 15 March to cancel non-refundable stays for a full refund or amend dates without penalty, subject to availability and any fare differences paid by the guest. Proof of residence or flight from the affected region may be required for some cases. The policy extends to group reservations, meetings and events on a case-by-case basis. The policy extends to those residing in or transiting through these countries impacted by travel restrictions, with group reservations, meetings, and events handled on a case by case basis, while the group emphasises its commitment to supporting clients during uncertain times.
- IHG has revised its policies for direct bookings in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, and Israel, allowing cancellations or amendments without fees until 31 March, and facilitating extended stays for stranded guests in line with local government directives to accommodate those unable to depart due to ongoing disruptions.
- Marriott International, monitoring the situation closely, has stated that its hotels in areas facing airspace closures or significant flight issues remain flexible in supporting impacted guests, prioritising safety and wellbeing in coordination with authorities, though specific refund terms depend on individual booking conditions.
- Hilton and Hyatt have not issued detailed public updates on tailored policies beyond general advisories to check bookings directly, but industry reports indicate broader flexibility across chains to handle extensions and refunds amid the chaos.
- Governments in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have stepped in to cover hotel accommodation and meal costs for stranded tourists, with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism instructing properties to extend stays under existing terms and Qatar Tourism pledging to reimburse additional expenses to ensure visitor security.
- Airbnb has activated its major disruptive events policy for eligible bookings in affected zones, enabling hosts and guests to cancel without consequences and secure refunds for military actions or closed airspaces.