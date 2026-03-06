Hoxton Hotel noise dispute with Yamamori Izakaya enters High Court

Trinity Hospitality Limited has brought a High Court case against Yamamori Izakaya Limited over alleged excessive noise transfer from music events.

The Hoxton hotel claims numerous guest complaints about late-night low-frequency music noise and vibration lead to closure of around a quarter of its rooms.

Yamamori Izakaya commissioned an expert sound report in 2023 during hotel refurbishment and states recorded sound levels stay considerably lower than typical late-night venues. The case returned to the High Court on Thursday after an earlier adjournment for further engagement between parties.

The Hoxton states it supports collaboration, mediation and financial contribution towards required works for a balanced outcome.

Hoxton contended “As The Hoxton, we have chosen not to comment publicly until now, while the initial court proceedings between Trinity Hospitality and Yamamori Izakaya were underway, out of respect for that process. With the case now adjourned with the consent of both parties to allow time for further engagement, we feel it’s important to clarify where we stand”

“At The Hoxton, we have a responsibility to the guests who stay with us. Our hope, therefore, is that through collaboration and goodwill on all sides, a balanced way forward can be agreed upon, one that allows nightlife, hospitality and community to thrive together, as they should”.