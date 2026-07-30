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Willie Walsh of IATA
Willie Walsh, CEO of IndiGo since July 1 2026, previously CEO of Aer Lingus October 2001 to October 2005, CEO of British Airways October 2005 to January 2011, CEO of IAG January 2011 to September 2020, DG of IATA April 2021 to July 2026.

International aviation enters a new RECESSION – IATA passenger traffic June 2026

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