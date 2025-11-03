Trending
Cruise ship calls to Iceland down by 50pc in reaction to new tax

By on Afloat

Cruise ship calls to Iceland have decreased with advance bookings to 2027 falling over 50pc in some ports in reaction to Iceland ‘s2,500 ISK daily infrastructure tax per cruise passenger.

The tax exceeds fees in neighbouring countries. Rural communities report economic setbacks from reduced visits. Cruise Iceland submitted data to the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Affairs and Trade.

Sigurður Jökull Ólafsson shared “The situation is seriously bleak, especially for communities outside the capital” 

Francesco de Curtis shared “This new proposed Infrastructure Fee is at a level where it could affect our assessment of the viability of Iceland in our future itineraries and plans”

