Instagrammable DERRY: The best photograph spots in the Irish county

Mussenden Temple: A circular 18th-century library perched on a cliff with sweeping views of Downhill Beach, ideal for dramatic coastal shots. Located at Mussenden Rd., Castlerock, Co. Derry, BT51 4RP.

Derry City Walls: 17th-century stone walls encircling the city centre, featuring cannons and historic gates, perfect for urban heritage photography. Located at Guildhall Square, Derry, Co. Derry, BT48 7BB.

Guildhall: A neo-Gothic building with stained-glass windows and a clock tower, offering ornate architectural backdrops. Located at Guildhall St., Derry, Co. Derry, BT48 6DQ.

Peace Bridge: A modern, curved pedestrian bridge over the River Foyle, ideal for capturing sleek design and cityscape reflections. Located at Queens Quay, Derry, Co. Derry, BT48 7AS.

Downhill Demesne: A ruined 18th-century estate with clifftop ruins and lush gardens, perfect for moody, historical shots. Located at 40 Mussenden Rd., Castlerock, Co. Derry, BT51 4RP.

St. Columb’s Cathedral: A 17th-century Anglican cathedral with a tall spire and stone interiors, ideal for Gothic architectural photography. Located at London St., Derry, Co. Derry, BT48 6RQ.

Craft Village: A charming courtyard with cobblestone paths and artisan shops, offering quaint, rustic photo opportunities. Located at Shipquay St., Derry, Co. Derry, BT48 6AR.

Portstewart Strand: A two-mile sandy beach with dunes and Atlantic waves, perfect for coastal and sunset photography. Located at 118 Strand Rd., Portstewart, Co. Derry, BT55 7PG.

Grianan of Aileach: A 6th-century stone ringfort with panoramic views of Lough Foyle and Lough Swilly, ideal for ancient history shots. Located at Carrowreagh, Burt, Co. Derry, F93 A2T2.

Bogside Murals: A series of large-scale street art depicting the Troubles, offering powerful, thought-provoking urban photography. Located at Rossville St., Derry, Co. Derry, BT48 9PJ.

Instagrammable locations

County Derry:

Ireland’s county Derry offers a rich historical tapestry, with the city’s 17th-century walls providing a walkable journey through its past. The Guildhall and Tower Museum explore Derry’s maritime and political history, while the Peace Bridge offers scenic views over the River Foyle. Derry is Ireland’s 15th largest county by size (2,067 square km) and sixth largest by population (252,231). Population previously peaked at 222,174 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 139,693 in 1926. In terms of hospitality, Derry is Ireland’s 16th most visited tourist county with around 135,000 international visitors per year.

