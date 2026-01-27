Instagrammable DOWN: The best photograph spots in the Irish county

Murlough National Nature Reserve: A 6,000-year-old dune system with sandy beaches and Mourne Mountain views, ideal for coastal and landscape shots. Located at Dundrum Rd., Newcastle, Co. Down, BT33 0LW.

Tollymore Forest Park: A 630-hectare park with stone bridges, follies, and a rushing river, perfect for enchanting woodland photography. Located at Bryansford Rd., Newcastle, Co. Down, BT33 0PR.

Mourne Mountains: Rugged granite peaks, including Slieve Donard, offering sweeping vistas for dramatic mountain photography. Located near Newcastle, Co. Down, BT33 0HL.

Castle Ward: An 18th-century mansion with Gothic and classical facades, set on Strangford Lough, ideal for historic estate shots. Located at Park Rd., Strangford, Co. Down, BT30 7LS.

Scrabo Tower: A 19th-century sandstone tower atop Scrabo Hill with panoramic views of Strangford Lough, perfect for architectural and landscape photos. Located at Scrabo Rd., Newtownards, Co. Down, BT23 4SJ.

Strangford Lough: A scenic tidal lough with fishing boats and quaint villages, offering serene waterside photography. Located near Strangford, Co. Down, BT30 7LH.

Silent Valley Reservoir: A tranquil reservoir with mountain backdrops and a stone dam, ideal for peaceful nature shots. Located at Head Rd., Kilkeel, Co. Down, BT34 4PU.

Down Cathedral: A 12th-century cathedral with Gothic arches and St. Patrick’s grave, perfect for historic religious photography. Located at English St., Downpatrick, Co. Down, BT30 6AB.

Dundrum Castle: A 12th-century Norman castle ruin with a circular keep and coastal views, ideal for medieval heritage shots. Located at Castle Hill, Dundrum, Co. Down, BT33 0NF.

Exploris Aquarium: A modern aquarium with colourful marine displays and a seal sanctuary, offering dynamic underwater and wildlife photography. Located at Castle St., Portaferry, Co. Down, BT22 1NZ.

Ireland’s county Down offers a mix of historic sites and scenic landscapes, with Downpatrick’s Saint Patrick Centre and cathedral providing insights into Ireland’s patron saint. The Mourne Mountains offer hiking trails with sweeping views, while Strangford Lough provides kayaking and wildlife spotting. Other attractions include the historic Tollymore Forest Park. Down is Ireland’s 12th largest county by size (2,447 square km) and fourth largest by population (553,261). Population peaked at 361,446 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 204,303, in 1911. In terms of hospitality, Down is Ireland’s 18th most visited tourist county with around 127,000 international visitors per year.

