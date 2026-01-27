Instagrammable FERMANAGH: The best photograph spots in the Irish county

Enniskillen Castle: A 16th-century castle with turrets and a lakeside setting on Lough Erne, ideal for historic and waterside shots. Located at Castle Barracks, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74 7HL.

Devenish Island: A monastic site with a 12th-century round tower and stone crosses, accessible by boat, perfect for ancient ruin photography. Located on Lough Erne, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT94 1NG.

Florence Court: An 18th-century Georgian mansion with manicured gardens and yew trees, offering elegant estate backdrops. Located at Florencecourt, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 1DB.

Marble Arch Caves: Underground limestone caves with rivers and stalactites, ideal for dramatic subterranean photography. Located at 43 Marlbank Rd., Florencecourt, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 1EW.

Cuilcagh Boardwalk Trail: A wooden walkway leading to Cuilcagh Mountain’s summit, known as the “Stairway to Heaven,” perfect for sweeping landscape shots. Located at Marlbank, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 1EW.

Castle Archdale: Ruins of a 17th-century plantation castle set in a wooded park by Lough Erne, offering rustic historical shots. Located at Lisnarick, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT94 1PP.

Lough Erne: A vast lake system with islands and serene waters, ideal for reflective waterscape and sunset photography. Located near Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 7ED.

Belleek Pottery: A historic pottery factory with ornate ceramics and a charming riverside setting, perfect for artisanal and architectural shots. Located at 3 Main St., Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3FY.

Tully Castle: A 17th-century ruined castle by Lough Erne with stone walls and a scenic backdrop, ideal for moody heritage photography. Located at Tully, Blaney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 7FJ.

Ely Lodge Forest: A woodland park with trails and Lough Erne views, offering tranquil nature and lake photography. Located at Blaney, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 7EH.

Ireland’s county Fermanagh is a county of lakes and historic charm, with Lough Erne’s waterways offering boating and fishing amidst serene islands. Enniskillen Castle and its museums explore local history, while the Marble Arch Caves, part of a UNESCO Geopark, showcase stunning underground caverns. Other attractions include the historic Florence Court estate and its gardens. Fermanagh is Ireland’s 20th largest county by size (1,876 square km) and fourth smallest by population (63,585). Population peaked at 156,481 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 49,886 in 1966. In terms of hospitality, Fermanagh is Ireland’s 28th most visited tourist county with around 43,000 international visitors per year.

