Instagrammable KILKENNY: The best photograph spots in the Irish county

Kilkenny Castle: A 12th-century Norman castle with rose gardens and a sprawling parkland, ideal for capturing historic architecture and lush landscapes. Located at The Parade, Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny, R95 YRK1.

Jerpoint Abbey: A 12th-century Cistercian abbey ruin with intricately carved cloisters and stone tombs, perfect for medieval heritage shots. Located at Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, R95 VNX6.

Dunmore Cave: A limestone cave with stalactites and a Viking history, offering dramatic subterranean photography. Located at Castlecomer Rd., Dunmore, Co. Kilkenny, R95 EKP9.

The Black Abbey: A 14th-century Dominican priory with stained-glass windows and a stone rosary window, ideal for Gothic religious shots. Located at Abbey St., Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny, R95 W8KC.

Rothe House and Garden: A 16th-century Tudor merchant’s house with a reconstructed period garden, perfect for historic urban photography. Located at Parliament St., Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny, R95 P89C.

St. Canice’s Cathedral: A 13th-century Gothic cathedral with a 9th-century round tower, offering striking architectural and panoramic city views. Located at Coach Rd., Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny, R95 VPP6.

Woodstock Gardens: A Victorian estate with formal terraces, arboretum, and colourful flowerbeds, ideal for elegant garden photography. Located at Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, R95 T2KH.

Kilfane Glen and Waterfall: An 18th-century romantic garden with a cascading waterfall and rustic bridges, perfect for serene nature shots. Located at Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, R95 RXR4.

The River Nore: A scenic river with walking paths, old mills, and stone bridges, ideal for tranquil waterside photography. Located near Kilkenny City, Co. Kilkenny, R95 YX20.

Inistioge Village: A picturesque village with stone cottages, a 10-arch bridge, and riverside views, offering charming rural shots. Located at Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny, R95 P2K5.

Ireland’s county Kilkenny is a county of medieval charm, with Kilkenny City’s castle and St Canice’s Cathedral showcasing well-preserved architecture and round towers. The Dunmore Cave offers intriguing limestone formations, while the Nore Valley’s walking trails provide scenic beauty. Other attractions include the historic Jerpoint Abbey’s intricate carvings. Kilkenny is Ireland’s 16th largest county by size (2,062 square km) and 21st largest by population (104,160). Population peaked at 202,420 in 1841 and reached its lowest point, 60,463 in 1966. In terms of hospitality, Kilkenny is Ireland’s eleventh most visited tourist county with around 207,000 international visitors per year.

