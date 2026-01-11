Ireland’s Greenway and Blueway OPENINGS in 2026

Here is a list of key sections of Ireland’s Greenway and Blueway network expected to open in 2026:

Barrow Blueway (Lowtown to Athy route) — A multi-activity blueway along the Grand Canal and Barrow navigation in County Kildare, supporting walking, cycling, and water-based recreation through towns including Rathangan, Monasterevin, and Vicarstown. The works are expected to finish in the first quarter of 2026.

Broadmeadow Way Greenway (Fingal): This new route along the Malahide Estuary, connecting Malahide and Donabate, offering safe off-road walking and cycling opportunities near the Broadmeadow estuary and connecting local communities. Full completion is anticipated in 2026.

Dodder Greenway (further sections) — A major urban greenway in Dublin following the River Dodder, providing high-quality walking and cycling paths from the reservoir in South Dublin towards the city centre. Additional phases are progressing with openings anticipated around this period as part of ongoing delivery.

Dublin Port Greenway (Tolka Estuary): This new route along Dublin Port offers unique views and industrial heritage, part of the broader Dublin Coastal Trail.

Grand Canal Blueway (Robertstown to Athy section) — A 46 km canal towpath route for walking and cycling along the Grand Canal in County Kildare, linking Robertstown through towns such as Sallins, Naas, and Newbridge to Athy. This major enhancement project, under way since 2020, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2026.

South East Greenway (Waterford-New Ross): While the full connection to Dungarvan is slated for 2027, significant progress is ongoing, with parts already open, and further development expected in 2026.

South Kerry Greenway (next section from Glenbeigh): A spectacular coastal route along the old railway line in County Kerry, featuring dramatic scenery over Dingle Bay. Following the initial opening near Kells, the next approximately 5 km section from the Glenbeigh trailhead through Curra Wood to Mountain Stage is expected to open in early summer 2026.