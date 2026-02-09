HERE is the full list of Ireland’s Michelin Star restaurants including TWO newcomers for 2026

The Michelin Guide Ceremony 2026 took place in Dublin on Monday, February 9, 2026, at the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD), marking the first time the event has been held in Ireland to announce new stars, Bib Gourmands, and Special Awards. Ireland currently has five Michelin two-star restaurants, Chapter One, dede, Liath, Patrick Guilbaud and Terre.
Two Irish restaurants were starred for the first time. Forest Avenue, Dublin: A husband-and-wife-run gem with airy, glass-fronted premises; Chef John Wyer’s pared-back modern cooking lets superb seasonal ingredients shine through in refined, ingredient-led dishes he Pullman at Glenlo Abbey, Galway: An elegant hotel restaurant delivering high-quality, creative cuisine with a focus on local flavors in a historic and refined setting.
Michelin star restaurant:
- Antrim, Belfast: Gareth McCaughey’s Muddler’s Club (since 2019; one star): Hidden away in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, this urban, industrial-style restaurant occupies a simply furnished space run with enthusiasm by a young team. Chef Gareth McCaughey focuses on sourcing top-quality ingredients, preparing them well without overcomplication, delivering a surprise tasting menu that highlights superb Irish produce such as Kilkeel scallops and Wicklow venison.
- Antrim, Belfast: Stephen Toman’s Ox (since 2016; one star): Situated with views over the water in a cool, modern space featuring exposed brick and polished concrete, this restaurant showcases chef Stephen Toman’s seasonal creativity. It combines world-class finesse and technique (drawing from his time at Taillevent in Paris) with warmth, placing strong emphasis on vegetables, close relationships with local suppliers, and an enthusiastic approach to fresh, seasonal produce.
- Clare, Doolin: Robbie McCauley’s Homestead Cottage (County Clare; one star since 2024): Housed in a charming 200-year-old traditional cottage in a rural setting near the Atlantic Ocean, with a lovely terrace for enjoying the views, this intimate restaurant centres on wonderful Irish produce. It offers a set menu to minimise waste, allowing chef Robbie McCauley the freedom to showcase seasonal ingredients in heartfelt, precise dishes that celebrate the local landscape.
- Cork, Ballydehob: Rob Krawczyk’s Restaurant Chestnut (County Cork; one star since 2018): A welcoming spot in West Cork known for its thoughtful, ingredient-led modern cooking. Chef Rob Krawczyk emphasises seasonal Irish produce, delivering refined dishes with strong flavours and excellent precision in a warm, neighbourhood atmosphere.
- Cork, Baltimore: Ahmet Dede’s dede (County Cork; one star since 2019, two stars since 2024): An intimate restaurant in West Cork that delivers bold, creative flavours centred on seasonal Irish ingredients. Chef Ahmet Dede’s consistently excellent cooking stands out for its distinctive, innovative approach in a welcoming environment.
- Cork, Castlemartyr: Vincent Crepe’s Terre (Castlemartyr Resort, County Cork; one star 2022, two stars 2024): Located within the stunning Castlemartyr Resort, this elegant venue combines exceptional Irish ingredients with global influences, particularly Japanese techniques applied with skill. The tasting menu features luxurious, contemporary dishes such as otoro and chawanmushi in a polished, sophisticated setting.
- Cork, Kinsale: Paul McDonald’s Bastion (since 2019; one star): A small, characterful spot in the historic town of Kinsale, offering creative and bold contemporary cuisine. It focuses on strong flavours, local sourcing, and precise execution in an engaging, intimate space.
- Dublin: Andy McFadden’s Glovers Alley (since 2022; one star): A stylish venue known for innovative fine dining with artistic presentation. Chef Andy McFadden’s modern techniques and premium ingredients result in refined, creative plates that blend sophistication with bold flavours.
- Dublin: Barry Fitzgerald’s Bastible (since 2022; one star): A cosy neighbourhood restaurant celebrated for its thoughtful seasonal modern European cooking. It provides excellent value through precise, ingredient-focused dishes in a warm and welcoming setting.
- Dublin: Damien Grey’s Liath (Blackrock; two stars since 2022, previously one star as Heron & Grey 2017–2018): A minimalist, chef-driven restaurant in Blackrock offering precise, ingredient-focused modern cuisine. It creates an atmospheric dining experience with refined, thoughtful dishes that highlight exceptional produce.
- Dublin: James Moore’s D’Olier Street (since 2024; one star): A sophisticated spot delivering contemporary cooking in a stylish setting. It blends technical skill with seasonal Irish produce to create elegant, flavourful dishes.
- Dublin: John & Sandy Wyer’s Forest Avenue (since 2026): A husband-and-wife-run venue in the Dublin suburbs, close to the canal, featuring an airy, glass-fronted space. Chef John Wyer’s pared-back modern cooking emphasises high-quality, seasonal ingredients that are allowed to shine through precise, refined dishes in a relaxed yet accomplished atmosphere.
- Dublin: Keelan Higgs’ Variety Jones (in Thomas St; since 2024; one star): Situated in Thomas Street, this venue offers creative, ingredient-focused modern cuisine in a relaxed yet polished atmosphere. It showcases bold flavours and high-quality seasonal elements.
- Dublin: Mickael Viljanen’s Chapter One (two stars since 2022, one star since 2007 under Ross Lewis): Housed in the basement of a Georgian building, this long-established favourite provides elegant modern cuisine with superb service. Chef Mickael Viljanen’s refined cooking combines tradition and innovation, featuring top-drawer presentation and artistic touches in a stylish environment.
- Dublin: Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud (Merrion Hotel; one star 1990–1995, two stars since 1996): An iconic fine-dining establishment within the luxurious Merrion Hotel, renowned as Ireland’s most celebrated restaurant. It offers classic French cuisine with restrained modernity, bold yet superbly balanced flavours, and impeccable presentation, delivered with exceptional service that blends French decorum and Irish charm in an elegant, sophisticated setting.
- Galway, Loughrea: Danny Africano’s Lignum (since 2025; one star): Situated in a modern barn conversion with a distinctly Scandinavian vibe, including large windows, minimalist furnishings, and a roaring fire. The name (Latin for ‘wood’) reflects the central wood-fired cooking method, which imparts a smoky dimension to creative, innovative dishes blending Irish produce (such as lobster) with Italian influences in an immensely likeable, date-night-friendly environment.
- Galway: Angelo Vagiotis’ The Pullman at Glenlo Abbey (since 2026): Housed within the historic Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate in unique restored vintage train carriages (including one from the original Orient Express), this elegant restaurant delivers high-quality, creative modern cuisine. It places craft at the core, focusing on local flavours and refined execution in a distinctive, atmospheric historic setting.
- Galway: JP McMahon’s Aniar (since 2013; one star; chefs included Enda McEvoy 2013, Ultan Cooke 2014, JP McMahon from 2015): Meaning ‘from the west’, this restaurant draws deep inspiration from the local landscape and ‘back-to-nature’ ethos. It features micro-seasonal menus based on foraged and hyper-local Irish ingredients, presented in pure, delicate, well-balanced dishes that cleverly combine traditional and modern techniques with contrasts in texture, temperature, and acidity, in a chic, moody setting.
- Kildare, Maynooth: Adam Nevin’s Morrison Room (since 2025; one star): Located within the grand Carton House estate, this luxurious dining room offers sophisticated fine dining in an intimate yet opulent environment. It showcases refined, contemporary cuisine with impeccable, discreet service and a focus on premium ingredients in one of Ireland’s most impressive historic settings.
- Kilkenny: Cormac Rowe’s Lady Helen (since 2014; one star): Set within a historic property in Thomastown, this elegant restaurant provides polished, contemporary dining with an emphasis on seasonal and local produce. It delivers refined dishes with strong technical skill and a sense of place in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
- Kilkenny: Gareth Byrne’s Campagne (since 2014; one star): A longstanding favourite offering French-inspired modern cuisine in a stylish yet approachable setting. It focuses on quality seasonal ingredients, elegant presentations, and precise, flavourful cooking that balances tradition with contemporary flair.
- Laois, Ballyfin: Ricard Picard-Edwards (Ballyfin Demesne, County Laois; one star since 2025): Situated in the magnificent historic Ballyfin Demesne estate, this luxurious venue highlights estate-sourced and local produce. It features refined, classical techniques applied to modern dishes in an grand, atmospheric country house environment with exceptional attention to detail.
- Limerick, Adare: Mike Tweedie’s Oak Room (Adare Manor, County Limerick; one star since 2019): Within the grand Adare Manor hotel, this classic fine-dining room is known for its luxurious, traditional approach enhanced with modern touches. It delivers polished, high-end cuisine using premium ingredients in an opulent, manor-house setting with impeccable service.
- Tipperary, Cashel: Stephen Hayes’ Bishop’s Buttery (Cashel Palace Hotel, County Tipperary; one star since 2024): Housed in the historic Cashel Palace Hotel, this elegant restaurant offers refined modern dishes in a classic, atmospheric environment. It emphasises seasonal Irish produce with technical precision and a warm, welcoming hospitality that complements the historic surroundings.
- Waterford, Ardmore: Martijn Kajuiter’s House (Cliff House Hotel, County Waterford; one star since 2010): Famously located on the cliffs overlooking the sea, House delivers inventive, produce-driven cooking with a strong focus on local and foraged elements. Chef Martijn Kajuiter creates precise, flavour-forward tasting menus that showcase Ireland’s coastal bounty, paired with stunning views and attentive service.
Bib Gourmands
BIGFAN (Dublin), BORGO (Dublin), Forêt (Dublin), The Old Spot (Dublin), Blackthorn (Bearna), Kaldero (Dublin), Vada (Dublin), Lottie’s (Dublin), Lacey’s Hill (Tipperary), Daróg (Galway), Spitalfields (Dublin), Solas (Dingle), Goldie (Cork), Everett’s (Waterford), Richmond (Dublin), Thyme (Athlone), Courthouse (Carrickmacross), Pichet (Dublin), Beau (Belfast), Home (Belfast).
Former Michelin Star restaurants
Many of these restaurants were pioneers in elevating Irish cuisine during the early years of the Guide’s coverage in Ireland (from 1974 onward). Darina Allen is the matronly mother-figure for Ireland’s fine dining revolution.
- Antrim, Belfast: Michael Deane’s (one star 2001–2010, and earlier): Michael Deane’s flagship venue (initially on Howard Street) offered refined modern cuisine and helped establish Belfast’s fine-dining scene. It held a star for many years before a temporary loss (post-flooding), with Deane later regaining recognition elsewhere.
- Antrim, Belfast: Michael Deane’s Eipic (one star 2016–2022): A fine-dining evolution of Deane’s empire in the same Howard Street location, it focused on inventive, high-end tasting menus under head chefs. It retained a star for several years but closed in late 2023 amid rising costs and shifting dining trends.
- Antrim, Belfast: Paul Rankin’s Roscoff (one star 1991–1998): A pioneering Belfast restaurant under chef Paul Rankin, it brought contemporary, eclectic cooking to the city with influences from California and beyond. It was one of Northern Ireland’s early starred venues before closing.
- Clare, Lisdoonvarna: Aidan McGrath’s Wild Honey Inn (2018–2020; one star): Ireland’s first Michelin-starred pub, a cosy 19th-century inn with refined bistro-style cooking using local, seasonal produce under chef Aidan McGrath. It lost the star after 2020 amid changes, though the inn continues, following sale of the business and chef Aidan McGrath stepping away, but the inn/pub itself is open for dining and accommodation. It is no longer classified as a Michelin-starred venue.
- Clare: Jean Baptiste Molinar’s Dromoland Castle (one star 1995): The grand castle hotel’s restaurant delivered classical French-Irish cuisine in an opulent setting. It held a star in the mid-1990s as part of Ireland’s growing luxury dining scene.
- Cork, Ahakista: Kei Pilz’s Shiro (County Cork; one star 1996–2001): This intimate Japanese restaurant, run by Japanese chef Kei Pilz and her husband Werner in their own home (a gothic villa), offered refined, authentic Japanese cuisine including sushi and kaiseki-style dishes. It was a trailblazing spot for Asian fine dining in rural West Cork, earlier earning a “Red M” (good food at reasonable prices) from 1988–1995, and closed after Kei Pilz’s death in 2001.
- Cork, Ballylickey: Ballylickey House (County Cork; one star 1975): Part of the historic Ballylickey Manor House (a former shooting lodge), this early fine-dining spot provided elegant, quality cuisine in a luxurious country-house setting. It was among Ireland’s very first starred restaurants but the award was short-lived, with the venue later operating as guest accommodation.
- Cork, Ballymaloe: Myrtle Allen’s Ballymaloe House (County Cork; one star 1975–1980): The iconic country-house hotel and restaurant (The Yeats Room) pioneered modern Irish cuisine under Myrtle Allen, focusing on fresh, seasonal, estate-grown produce in simple yet elegant preparations. As Ireland’s first female Michelin recipient, it championed local ingredients and farm-to-table ethos before losing the star.
- Cork: Declan and Michael Ryan’s Arbutus Lodge (one star 1974–1983, 1987–1988): One of Ireland’s very first starred restaurants (Declan Ryan earned the inaugural Irish star in 1974), this family-run hotel venue championed local produce and classical techniques, holding the award intermittently over years.
- Cork: Takashi Miyazaki’s Ichigo Ichie (one star 2018–2022): A modern Japanese restaurant focusing on kaiseki-inspired tasting menus with Irish ingredients, it brought innovative Asian cuisine to Cork under chef Takashi Miyazaki before closing.
- Down, Bangor: Robbie Millar’s Shanks (County Down; one star 1996–2005): Located at the Clandeboye Estate golf centre, this Californian-influenced restaurant delivered eclectic, disciplined cooking with strong local produce emphasis under chef Robbie Millar. It held the star for a decade (the longest in Northern Ireland at the time) until Millar’s tragic death in a 2005 car accident led to its closure.
- Down, Gilford: Barry Smyth’s The Oriel (2004–2005; one star): A fine-dining restaurant in rural County Down, it delivered refined, quality cooking under chef Barry Smyth, gaining recognition as one of the UK’s top 25 restaurants in 2005. It closed in 2006.
- Down, Helen’s Bay: Dean’s on the Square (1997; one star): A converted railway station restaurant offering accomplished modern cuisine, it marked Michael Deane’s first Michelin star in Belfast before he expanded his empire elsewhere.
- Dublin, Malahide: Oliver Dunne’s Bon Appétit (2008–2015; one star): A stylish Georgian townhouse restaurant offering creative contemporary French/Euro cuisine with local produce under chef Oliver Dunne. It held the star for several years in a bustling neighbourhood setting.
- Dublin: Aiden Byrne’s The Commons (one star 2002): A short-lived but acclaimed venue offering contemporary fine dining, it earned a star in the early 2000s under chef Aiden Byrne.
- Dublin: Conrad Gallagher’s Peacock Alley (originally in Baggot Street, then Fitzwilliam Hotel; 1998, 2001–2002; one star): A fine-dining venue known for contemporary haute cuisine blending global influences, it made Conrad Gallagher the youngest Irish chef to earn a Michelin star at age 26. It held the award intermittently before closing in 2002 amid financial issues.
- Dublin: Derry and Sally Clarke’s L’Ecrivain (one star 2003–2020): A long-established favourite known for seasonal, ingredient-driven modern Irish-French cooking in a warm, welcoming atmosphere under the Clarkes. It held a star for many years before closing in 2020.
- Dublin: Dylan McGrath’s Mint in Ranelagh (2008–2009; one star): A modern, seasonal restaurant in Ranelagh run by celebrity chef Dylan McGrath, it focused on high-quality Irish ingredients with innovative preparations. Featured in the documentary The Pressure Cooker, it gained a star amid controversy but closed due to economic pressures in the downturn.
- Dublin: Kevin Thornton’s (originally on Portobello Road, then Fitzwilliam Hotel; 1996–2015; one star 1996–2000 and 2006–2015, two stars 2001–2005): Ireland’s first restaurant to achieve two Michelin stars under chef Kevin Thornton, it emphasised classical techniques with premium seasonal produce in an elegant setting. Thornton was a pioneering figure, but the venue closed in 2016.
- Dublin: Matt Dowling’s Russell Hotel (1974; one star): One of Ireland’s earliest starred restaurants, housed in the historic Russell Hotel on St Stephen’s Green, it offered high-quality classical cuisine under head chef Matt Dowling. The star was awarded just before the hotel’s closure and demolition in 1974.
- Dublin: Mickael Viljanen’s The Greenhouse (one star 2016–2019, two stars 2019–2022): An intimate, creative spot blending Nordic influences with local produce through precise, innovative tasting menus under chef Mickael Viljanen. It achieved two stars remarkably quickly but closed in 2022.
- Dublin: Rory Carville’s Locks Brasserie (2013; one star): Located on the Grand Canal in Portobello, this chic brasserie offered refined French-influenced dining with fresh, organic Irish and French produce under head chef Rory Carville. It earned its star shortly after his arrival but lost it following his departure in 2013 to pursue other ventures.
- Galway, Ballyconneely: Stefan Matz’s Erriseask House (County Galway; one star 2000–2001): A hotel-restaurant in scenic Connemara, it offered refined European cooking with local influences under German chef-owner Stefan Matz (with his brother). It was the first Michelin-starred venue in the west of Ireland during its brief starred period before the property was sold in 2002.
- Galway: Enda McEvoy’s Loam (2016–2022; one star): A forward-thinking venue specialising in native West of Ireland ingredients with a strong sustainability focus, it earned a star under chef Enda McEvoy (previously at Aniar). It closed in 2022 due to rising costs and staffing challenges.
- Kerry, Kenmare: Fergus Moore’s Sheen Falls (1993–1998; one star): Housed in Sheen Falls Lodge (now known as La Cascade), this fine-dining venue offered refined European-Irish cuisine in a scenic estate location, earning consistent recognition before the award lapsed.
- Kerry, Kenmare: Park Hotel (1983–1990 and 1994–1999; one star): The elegant restaurant in the historic Park Hotel Kenmare provided classical fine dining with various head chefs (including Colin O’Daly, Brian Cleere, Bruno Schmidt, and Matthew d’Arcy). It held the star for extended periods in a luxurious hotel setting.
- Kildare, Ardclough: Jordan Bailey’s Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons (two stars 2019–2022): A modern, ingredient-focused fine-dining venue in a historic estate setting, it emphasised Irish produce, foraging, and seasonal weather influences through an ambitious tasting menu. Run by husband-and-wife team Jordan and Majken Bailey, it achieved two stars remarkably quickly after opening in 2019 but closed in 2023 following the chefs’ departure.
- Kildare, Straffan: Michel Flamme’s K Club (1993–1994; one star): The Barton Restaurant at the luxurious Kildare Hotel and Golf Club (K Club) delivered French-influenced fine dining under French chef Michel Flamme, gaining brief recognition in this prestigious estate setting.
- Meath, Navan: Catherine Healy’s Dunderry Lodge (1986–1989; one star): A converted farmhouse restaurant run by chef Catherine Healy and husband Nick, it provided accomplished, high-quality cooking and was hailed as one of Ireland’s finest. It earned a star but closed after Healy’s terminal illness.
- Tipperary, Cashel: Declan Ryan’s Cashel Palace Hotel (one star 1982–1983): Within the historic Cashel Palace, this early venue provided refined hotel dining with emphasis on quality ingredients, earning one of Ireland’s inaugural stars before the award lapsed.
- Tipperary, Cashel: Hans Peter Matthiae’s Chez Hans (one star 1983): A beloved, long-running restaurant in a converted church, it offered classic French-influenced cooking with local Irish produce under chef Hans Peter Matthiae. It held a star briefly in the early 1980s
- .Wicklow, Annamoe: Peter Robinson’s Armstrong’s Bar (County Wicklow; one star 1977): A converted rural dwelling turned restaurant, it provided classical, high-quality cooking under chef-owner Peter Robinson. It gained Ireland’s attention as an early Michelin recipient but lost the star after Robinson sold it (to Paolo Tullio) shortly after the award, per Michelin’s change-of-ownership policy; it later earned a Red M before closing.