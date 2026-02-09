HERE is the full list of Ireland’s Michelin Star restaurants including TWO newcomers for 2026

The Michelin Guide Ceremony 2026 took place in Dublin on Monday, February 9, 2026, at the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD), marking the first time the event has been held in Ireland to announce new stars, Bib Gourmands, and Special Awards. Ireland currently has five Michelin two-star restaurants, Chapter One, dede, Liath, Patrick Guilbaud and Terre.

Two Irish restaurants were starred for the first time. Forest Avenue, Dublin: A husband-and-wife-run gem with airy, glass-fronted premises; Chef John Wyer’s pared-back modern cooking lets superb seasonal ingredients shine through in refined, ingredient-led dishes he Pullman at Glenlo Abbey, Galway: An elegant hotel restaurant delivering high-quality, creative cuisine with a focus on local flavors in a historic and refined setting.

Michelin star restaurant:

Antrim, Belfast: Gareth McCaughey’s Muddler’s Club (since 2019; one star): Hidden away in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, this urban, industrial-style restaurant occupies a simply furnished space run with enthusiasm by a young team. Chef Gareth McCaughey focuses on sourcing top-quality ingredients, preparing them well without overcomplication, delivering a surprise tasting menu that highlights superb Irish produce such as Kilkeel scallops and Wicklow venison.

Antrim, Belfast: Stephen Toman’s Ox (since 2016; one star): Situated with views over the water in a cool, modern space featuring exposed brick and polished concrete, this restaurant showcases chef Stephen Toman’s seasonal creativity. It combines world-class finesse and technique (drawing from his time at Taillevent in Paris) with warmth, placing strong emphasis on vegetables, close relationships with local suppliers, and an enthusiastic approach to fresh, seasonal produce.

Clare, Doolin: Robbie McCauley’s Homestead Cottage (County Clare; one star since 2024): Housed in a charming 200-year-old traditional cottage in a rural setting near the Atlantic Ocean, with a lovely terrace for enjoying the views, this intimate restaurant centres on wonderful Irish produce. It offers a set menu to minimise waste, allowing chef Robbie McCauley the freedom to showcase seasonal ingredients in heartfelt, precise dishes that celebrate the local landscape.

Cork, Ballydehob: Rob Krawczyk’s Restaurant Chestnut (County Cork; one star since 2018): A welcoming spot in West Cork known for its thoughtful, ingredient-led modern cooking. Chef Rob Krawczyk emphasises seasonal Irish produce, delivering refined dishes with strong flavours and excellent precision in a warm, neighbourhood atmosphere.

Cork, Baltimore: Ahmet Dede’s dede (County Cork; one star since 2019, two stars since 2024): An intimate restaurant in West Cork that delivers bold, creative flavours centred on seasonal Irish ingredients. Chef Ahmet Dede’s consistently excellent cooking stands out for its distinctive, innovative approach in a welcoming environment.

Cork, Castlemartyr: Vincent Crepe’s Terre (Castlemartyr Resort, County Cork; one star 2022, two stars 2024): Located within the stunning Castlemartyr Resort, this elegant venue combines exceptional Irish ingredients with global influences, particularly Japanese techniques applied with skill. The tasting menu features luxurious, contemporary dishes such as otoro and chawanmushi in a polished, sophisticated setting.

Cork, Kinsale: Paul McDonald’s Bastion (since 2019; one star): A small, characterful spot in the historic town of Kinsale, offering creative and bold contemporary cuisine. It focuses on strong flavours, local sourcing, and precise execution in an engaging, intimate space.

Dublin: Andy McFadden’s Glovers Alley (since 2022; one star): A stylish venue known for innovative fine dining with artistic presentation. Chef Andy McFadden’s modern techniques and premium ingredients result in refined, creative plates that blend sophistication with bold flavours.

Dublin: Barry Fitzgerald’s Bastible (since 2022; one star): A cosy neighbourhood restaurant celebrated for its thoughtful seasonal modern European cooking. It provides excellent value through precise, ingredient-focused dishes in a warm and welcoming setting.

Dublin: Damien Grey’s Liath (Blackrock; two stars since 2022, previously one star as Heron & Grey 2017–2018): A minimalist, chef-driven restaurant in Blackrock offering precise, ingredient-focused modern cuisine. It creates an atmospheric dining experience with refined, thoughtful dishes that highlight exceptional produce.

Dublin: James Moore’s D’Olier Street (since 2024; one star): A sophisticated spot delivering contemporary cooking in a stylish setting. It blends technical skill with seasonal Irish produce to create elegant, flavourful dishes.

Dublin: John & Sandy Wyer’s Forest Avenue (since 2026): A husband-and-wife-run venue in the Dublin suburbs, close to the canal, featuring an airy, glass-fronted space. Chef John Wyer’s pared-back modern cooking emphasises high-quality, seasonal ingredients that are allowed to shine through precise, refined dishes in a relaxed yet accomplished atmosphere.

Dublin: Keelan Higgs’ Variety Jones (in Thomas St; since 2024; one star): Situated in Thomas Street, this venue offers creative, ingredient-focused modern cuisine in a relaxed yet polished atmosphere. It showcases bold flavours and high-quality seasonal elements.

Dublin: Mickael Viljanen’s Chapter One (two stars since 2022, one star since 2007 under Ross Lewis): Housed in the basement of a Georgian building, this long-established favourite provides elegant modern cuisine with superb service. Chef Mickael Viljanen’s refined cooking combines tradition and innovation, featuring top-drawer presentation and artistic touches in a stylish environment.

Dublin: Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud (Merrion Hotel; one star 1990–1995, two stars since 1996): An iconic fine-dining establishment within the luxurious Merrion Hotel, renowned as Ireland’s most celebrated restaurant. It offers classic French cuisine with restrained modernity, bold yet superbly balanced flavours, and impeccable presentation, delivered with exceptional service that blends French decorum and Irish charm in an elegant, sophisticated setting.

Galway, Loughrea: Danny Africano’s Lignum (since 2025; one star): Situated in a modern barn conversion with a distinctly Scandinavian vibe, including large windows, minimalist furnishings, and a roaring fire. The name (Latin for ‘wood’) reflects the central wood-fired cooking method, which imparts a smoky dimension to creative, innovative dishes blending Irish produce (such as lobster) with Italian influences in an immensely likeable, date-night-friendly environment.

Galway: Angelo Vagiotis’ The Pullman at Glenlo Abbey (since 2026): Housed within the historic Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Estate in unique restored vintage train carriages (including one from the original Orient Express), this elegant restaurant delivers high-quality, creative modern cuisine. It places craft at the core, focusing on local flavours and refined execution in a distinctive, atmospheric historic setting.

Galway: JP McMahon’s Aniar (since 2013; one star; chefs included Enda McEvoy 2013, Ultan Cooke 2014, JP McMahon from 2015): Meaning ‘from the west’, this restaurant draws deep inspiration from the local landscape and ‘back-to-nature’ ethos. It features micro-seasonal menus based on foraged and hyper-local Irish ingredients, presented in pure, delicate, well-balanced dishes that cleverly combine traditional and modern techniques with contrasts in texture, temperature, and acidity, in a chic, moody setting.

Kildare, Maynooth: Adam Nevin’s Morrison Room (since 2025; one star): Located within the grand Carton House estate, this luxurious dining room offers sophisticated fine dining in an intimate yet opulent environment. It showcases refined, contemporary cuisine with impeccable, discreet service and a focus on premium ingredients in one of Ireland’s most impressive historic settings.

Kilkenny: Cormac Rowe’s Lady Helen (since 2014; one star): Set within a historic property in Thomastown, this elegant restaurant provides polished, contemporary dining with an emphasis on seasonal and local produce. It delivers refined dishes with strong technical skill and a sense of place in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Kilkenny: Gareth Byrne’s Campagne (since 2014; one star): A longstanding favourite offering French-inspired modern cuisine in a stylish yet approachable setting. It focuses on quality seasonal ingredients, elegant presentations, and precise, flavourful cooking that balances tradition with contemporary flair.

Laois, Ballyfin: Ricard Picard-Edwards (Ballyfin Demesne, County Laois; one star since 2025): Situated in the magnificent historic Ballyfin Demesne estate, this luxurious venue highlights estate-sourced and local produce. It features refined, classical techniques applied to modern dishes in an grand, atmospheric country house environment with exceptional attention to detail.

Limerick, Adare: Mike Tweedie’s Oak Room (Adare Manor, County Limerick; one star since 2019): Within the grand Adare Manor hotel, this classic fine-dining room is known for its luxurious, traditional approach enhanced with modern touches. It delivers polished, high-end cuisine using premium ingredients in an opulent, manor-house setting with impeccable service.

Tipperary, Cashel: Stephen Hayes’ Bishop’s Buttery (Cashel Palace Hotel, County Tipperary; one star since 2024): Housed in the historic Cashel Palace Hotel, this elegant restaurant offers refined modern dishes in a classic, atmospheric environment. It emphasises seasonal Irish produce with technical precision and a warm, welcoming hospitality that complements the historic surroundings.

Waterford, Ardmore: Martijn Kajuiter’s House (Cliff House Hotel, County Waterford; one star since 2010): Famously located on the cliffs overlooking the sea, House delivers inventive, produce-driven cooking with a strong focus on local and foraged elements. Chef Martijn Kajuiter creates precise, flavour-forward tasting menus that showcase Ireland’s coastal bounty, paired with stunning views and attentive service.

Bib Gourmands

BIGFAN (Dublin), BORGO (Dublin), Forêt (Dublin), The Old Spot (Dublin), Blackthorn (Bearna), Kaldero (Dublin), Vada (Dublin), Lottie’s (Dublin), Lacey’s Hill (Tipperary), Daróg (Galway), Spitalfields (Dublin), Solas (Dingle), Goldie (Cork), Everett’s (Waterford), Richmond (Dublin), Thyme (Athlone), Courthouse (Carrickmacross), Pichet (Dublin), Beau (Belfast), Home (Belfast).

Former Michelin Star restaurants

Many of these restaurants were pioneers in elevating Irish cuisine during the early years of the Guide’s coverage in Ireland (from 1974 onward). Darina Allen is the matronly mother-figure for Ireland’s fine dining revolution.