Irish regional airports to get €9m funding in 2026 & €45m over 4 years as scheme broadened to include Shannon

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has revealed #45m funding under the new Regional Airports Programme 2026 to 2030, with €9m in capital supports available for allocation in 2026. In addition, current funding will be provided on an annual basis as part of the Estimate process.

In total, over €19m is available for allocation under the Programme in 2026. Shannon, Ireland West Airport Knock, Kerry, and Donegal met the criteria for support under the new programme as the programme has been broadened to support airports with up to three million passengers on average over the two preceding financial years which means Shannon Airport can receive capital supports on a further step down basis for passenger numbers over 1.5m and up to 3m.

The supports will enable Shannon Airport to accelerate its capital investment programme. Shannon Airport recorded passenger traffic of 2.3m last year and operated 24 hours a day for 365 days a year.

The programme supported sustainability projects, compliance with EU safety and security obligations, and PSO air services including the existing Donegal to Dublin route.

Darragh O’Brien shared “The Programme for Government acknowledges that, as an island nation with a dispersed population and an open economy, it is essential for Ireland to have good connectivity within the country and with the rest of the world. This connectivity is vital to supporting economic growth as well as local communities. In line with this, the Programme for Government gave a commitment to continue to invest in the Regional Airports Programme and to develop a new Regional Airports Programme 2026-2030. This new programme marks the delivery of this important commitment. I am delighted to announce that, for the first time, the scope of the Programme has been broadened to include airports with up to threem annual passengers. In recognition of passenger traffic growth forecast by Ireland West Airport over the lifetime of this Programme, the Programme will ensure that Ireland West Airport continues to be supported in a scenario where they grow beyond the onem annual passenger threshold. Ireland West Airport will be supported on a step-down basis up to 1.5m passengers with capital and operational supports. In addition, to maximise the existing capacity at Shannon Airport, the Programme will also provide capital supports, on a further step-down basis, to airports with over 1.5m and up to threem annual passengers. Shannon Airport is Ireland’s second largest long-haul airport after Dublin and is of strategic importance for the State. Its inclusion under the Programme will support it in accelerating its capital investment programme as it grows towards threem passengers.”

Seán Canney shared “Both Ireland West and Shannon provide key gateways to the west, northwest and the midlands, serving international business needs and bringing tourists directly to the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. The expanded Regional Airports Programme will bring funding security to Ireland West Airport over the next five years, as it continues to grow from last year’s record of 946,000 passengers. Shannon Airport is strategically and nationally important: open 24 hours a day for 365 days a year, with passenger traffic of 2.3m last year, and offering a 24-hour emergency service for aircraft using Irish airspace. Including Shannon Airport in the Regional Airports Programme supports this critical national infrastructure as it continues to grow towards threem passengers.”

Jerry Buttimer shared “Government recognises the important role regional airports play in their areas and in regional development. Air connectivity is essential for the sustainability of rural communities, connecting remote regions to global markets, attracting investment as well as boosting inbound tourism. This new Programme will continue to support airports in attracting new business, and to make a sustainable contribution to their respective local economies and communities.”