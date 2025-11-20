Key takeaways from IBTM World in Barcelona

Tourism Ireland delegation at IBTM World

IBTM World concluded its three-day run at Fira de Barcelona with over 12,000 event professionals from more than 140 countries in attendance, as the programme addressed artificial intelligence, advocacy and talent trends in the business events sector.

The event opened on 18 November under the theme People. Power. Potential, which focused on collaboration among professionals to drive industry growth. Organisers confirmed 2,479 exhibitors participated, including a record number of new entrants and the largest African presence in over a decade, with delegations from South Africa, Morocco, Egypt and Rwanda expanding their stands.

Keynote speaker Nathalie Nahai presented on human connection and empathy in the age of artificial intelligence during the opening session. The Future Stage featured an interview with humanoid robot Ameca, powered by the WAIYS AI platform, which discussed human-AI interaction alongside Julius Solaris, founder of Boldpush. Ameca stated that artificial intelligence served as a tool while human creativity acted as the artist.

Claudia Hall, Director of IBTM World Show

The Forum for Advocacy, in partnership with The Business of Events, gathered 42 global leaders and policymakers to examine policies that support the events economy. Sessions covered event technology, sustainable impact, experience design and next-generation talent, with contributions from companies including WeTransfer, Canva and Amazon.

Organisers reported over 78,000 pre-booked meetings, an increase from the previous year, alongside the return of the Hotel Pavilion with participants such as Wyndham Hotels and Seibu Prince Hotels & Resorts. The IBTM Ignite initiative allowed over 80 start-ups to pitch ideas in event technology and sustainability.

Awards presented on the opening day included the Iceberg Excellence Award to Kathleen Warden, director of conference sales at the Scottish Event Campus; the IAPCO Collaboration Award to MCI Australia for the International Astronautical Congress 2025; the ICCA Global Community Impact Award to Wee Min Ong, vice president of sales and MICE at Marina Bay Sands; and the JMIC Profile + Power Award to Ben Goedegebuure, chief global strategy officer at Maritz.

The IBTM World Trends Report 2025, released during the event, identified a global race for talent as the primary force shaping the meetings and events industry. The report noted challenges in recruitment amid post-pandemic growth, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, where infrastructure outpaced local skills. It highlighted emerging professionals from diverse backgrounds, including career changers and globally mobile workers, with adaptability as a core requirement.

Additional speakers included B. Joseph Pine II on day two and David Osgathorp on day three, while the Exceptional Experiences programme delivered education sessions from Shutterstock and UTA. The Event Tech & Services area doubled in size from 2024, featuring suppliers such as Cvent and vFairs.