Here are the key takeaways from the CLIA Conference 2026 in Southampton:

Strong industry momentum with record demand and fleet growth: Cruise passenger numbers remain at record levels, with 37.3m guests carried globally last year and expectations of further growth. There are 89 new ships on order worth $88 billion, driven by new-to-cruise, return cruisers, and younger demographics (40pc Gen Z/Millennials, notably attracted to expedition and luxury). Travel agents play a vital role, with around 63-64pc of cruises booked through the trade.

Resilience amid disruptions creates opportunities for agents: Geopolitical issues (e.g., Middle East conflict), cost-of-living pressures, and other challenges led to itinerary changes and shifts in demand (e.g., more focus on Europe, softness from some source markets like the US/Australasia). This opens late-booking inventory and opportunities for travellers. Lines emphasised flexibility, no fuel surcharges in some cases, and moving product to safer waters.

Travel agents are seen as trusted advisors helping customers navigate uncertainty.

“Cruise Ready” theme , knowledge, confidence, and personal touch win sales: With a high proportion of delegates (around 57pc) new to selling cruise, training and product familiarisation were key. Emphasise storytelling, experiences, and matching the right ship/brand to customers rather than leading with price. AI tools can help but won’t replace agents who build relationships and personalise recommendations. Return cruisers show high loyalty (90pc plan to cruise again).

Sustainability, partnerships, and diversification matter: Focus on effective policies for overtourism, community engagement, and environmental progress (e.g., shore power connections). Brand partnerships (sports, arts, wellness) boost awareness. The family market and themed experiences perform strongly. Agents should leverage ship visits, training, and networking to build expertise across mainstream, premium, luxury, and expedition products.

The conference featured ship visits to vessels such as Queen Anne, Britannia, Celebrity Apex, a trade fair, and sessions highlighting upcoming CLIA events. The trade’s role remains central to growth, with calls for stronger government support and collaboration. Agents left equipped with tools to capitalise on demand through confidence-building and customer-centric selling.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK and Ireland Managing Director, shared: 57pc of delegates are new to selling cruise, highlighting industry growth and the need for training. Global cruise carried 37.3m passengers last year with further expansion expected.

Bud Darr, CEO of CLIA Global, shared: 40pc of cruisers are now Gen Z or Millennials, drawn to expedition and luxury products, with 90pc of recent cruisers planning to return. The trade books around 64pc of cruises, underscoring agents’ vital role.