Lá an Dreoilín (Day of the Wren) saw vibrant celebrations across Ireland on Saint Stephen;s day featuring traditional Wren Boys, Straw Boys, and Mummers.
Groups dressed in straw suits, masks, ragged clothes, or colorful disguises, paraded through towns and villages, performing songs, dances, and music while collecting donations for charity or community causes.
Somewhat unjustly, the wren was blamed for betraying Saint Stephen before his martyrdom and it is regarded by some folklorists as the survival of a pre-Christian ritual.
- Athea county Limerick: Athea Wren Boys toured the neighbourhood, delightful images widely share don social media.
- Bahamas-inspired wren boys: Yes, the tiny bird has crossed the Atlantic, the “Wren-kanoo” fusion with mummers incorporated Junkanoo elements.
- Ballyhaunis, County Mayo: Groups of Mummers in tattered clothes and face paint visited homes, reciting verses and playing tunes, collecting for local causes.
- Belfast, Co Antrim: The Cleamairí Feirste Belfast Wren Boys paraded in straw masks, carrying a decorated staff with a fake wren, singing and collecting donations.
- Blanchardstown, County Dublin: At St. Peregrines GAA, Wren Boys arrived singing “The Wren, the Wren,” performing in the bar until evening, fostering community spirit.
- Cahirciveen, County Kerry: A place with one of the strongest historical connections to the tradition through Sigerson Clifford’s ballad “Boys of Barr na Straide”.
- Carrigaline, County Cork: Known for its Wren Boys street festival, which has featured creative costumes like astronauts.
- Carrigkerry, West Limerick: The Carrigkerry Wrenboys gathered at Creeves Cross, performing lively dances and music in straw costumes, entertaining locals with videos capturing the joyful procession.
- Dingle (Daingean Uí Chúis), County Kerry: Perhaps the most famous celebration, featuring Wren Boys parading through the streets in straw suits and masks, carrying a decorated pole with a fake wren, and a light-hearted competition between multiple rival “Wrens” (such as the Green and Gold Wren, Sráid Eoin Wren, Quay Wren, and Goat Street Wren) in a large street festival with parades and music throughout the day and into the evening.
- Finuge, County Kerry: The Teach Siamsa Wren group took to the streets as Straw Boys and Mummers, parading with music and great craic, upholding midwinter traditions in motley clothing and straw hats.
- Galbally Co Galway: Family event on in Cappagh main street began at 11am.
- Galway City: Wren Boys marched in costumes, playing traditional music and dancing through neighborhoods.
- Hodson’s Bay, County Roscommon: Mummers and Wren Boys recreated 1960s-style parades with straw suits and music.
- Leitrim (Airc Damhsa Culture Club): Youth-led Wren Boys in old rags, ribbons, and straw paraded house-to-house, bestowing good luck with wild dances and music for charity.
- Limerick City, County Limerick: The “Bring Back the Wren” event on Nicholas Street has recently revived the tradition in the city.
- Lissadell, County Sligo: Inspired by Jack Yeats’ painting, local Wren Boys paraded with music, evoking childhood excitement and community gatherings on the day.
- Listowel, County Kerry: This town holds an annual competition for Wren Boys.
- Miltown Malbay, County Clare: Known for one of the more famous and lively Wren Day celebrations.
- Mullinavat, County Kilkenny: The South Kilkenny Historical Society holds a Wren Day event here, including the crowning of a King Wren Boy.
- Rural Cork (general): Straw Boys paraded with fake wrens, demanding “pennies to bury the wren” door-to-door, with videos highlighting the pagan-Christian blend.
- Sandymount, Dublin: The tradition was revived here in 1984, with costumed Wren Boys performing at Sandymount Green and collecting for charity.
- Stradbally, Castlegregory, County Kerry: The location of the contact organisation for Lá an Dreoilín on Ireland’s National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
- Sutton/Howth, County Dublin: Community parades featured Wren Boys in straw suits, linking to the day’s martyrdom theme with songs and charitable collections.
- Ulster Folk Museum, Co Down: Demonstrations of Wren Boys paraded with decorated wren bushes, performing songs and dances to educate visitors on the tradition.
- Waterloo Region in Canada: Lá an Dreoilín inspired celebrations with Wren Boys parading in costume and singing Clancy Brothers the tune, the best known version internationally of the wren song.
- Woodford, County Galway: This village is noted as one of the local areas where the tradition is kept alive.