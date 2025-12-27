‘KING of all birds’ – Highlights of wren boys activities around Ireland on Saint Stephen’s day

Lá an Dreoilín (Day of the Wren) saw vibrant celebrations across Ireland on Saint Stephen;s day featuring traditional Wren Boys, Straw Boys, and Mummers.

Groups dressed in straw suits, masks, ragged clothes, or colorful disguises, paraded through towns and villages, performing songs, dances, and music while collecting donations for charity or community causes.

Somewhat unjustly, the wren was blamed for betraying Saint Stephen before his martyrdom and it is regarded by some folklorists as the survival of a pre-Christian ritual.