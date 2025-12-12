LATAM eyes direct Brazil Dublin service for 2027 & introduction of A321XLR

LATAM Airlines Group has confirmed plans to deploy its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft in 2027 to serve secondary cities in Europe and the US, including Dublin, as part of a strategy to expand narrowbody long-haul operations.

The carrier ordered 13 A321XLRs, with deliveries starting that year, to base initially in Lima, Brasilia, or northeastern Brazil, enabling access to markets previously reliant on widebodies like the Boeing 767-300ER.

Routes will include frequencies to US destinations from Lima and seasonal services to Lisbon from Fortaleza, with Dublin positioned for direct links from South American hubs to capture untapped demand. The aircraft, equipped with a premium business cabin featuring lie-flat seats and in-seat screens for flights over six to seven hours, will replace less efficient widebodies on select routes.

Chief Commercial Officer Ramiro Alfonsin stated the focus on secondary cities stems from efficiency gains and premium product potential. Vice President of Customers Paulo Miranda noted the A321XLR’s range of 4,700 nautical miles allows competition in markets where widebodies prove uneconomical. LATAM expects the fleet to reach 73 units by 2031, supporting network flexibility for business travellers.

The initiative aligns with the group’s premium shift, following the 2025 Steelers game charter to Dublin. No firm schedules are in place. The carrier committed €2.8bn to the order at list prices.