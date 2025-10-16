Leixlip’s Springfield Hotel secures four-star accreditation from Fáilte Ireland

Sean O’Keeffe GM Springfield Hotel Leixlip

The Springfield Hotel in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, has received four-star accreditation from Fáilte Ireland, marking a milestone in its 45-year history.

An 18-month refurbishment has modernised the hotel, aligning its facilities with the high-quality service provided by its long-serving staff.

Located one minute from the M4 at Exit 5, the hotel offers easy access to Dublin city centre, Dublin Airport (18 minutes), and Heuston Station (15 minutes). The hotel caters to weddings, corporate events, and casual dining at its Springfield Bar & Restaurant, popular among locals and visitors.

The accreditation reflects the hotel’s commitment to exceptional guest experiences and Irish hospitality, supported by the iNUA Hotel Collection.

Sean O’Keeffe shared: “In August, we were accredited our Fáilte Ireland 4th Star, a milestone in the hotel’s 45-year history that reflects our continued dedication to providing high-quality service, exceptional guest experiences, and warm Irish hospitality. This achievement would not have been possible without the support of the iNUA Hotel Collection and the incredible commitment of our entire Springfield team.”