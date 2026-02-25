Matt O’Connor formally installed as 41st president of Irish Hotels Federation

Matt O’Connor was formally installed as the new president of the Irish Hotels Federation at the organisation’s gala dinner in Killarney on 24 February 2026, succeeding Michael Magner after a term marked by strong leadership and sector resilience.

In his acceptance speech, Mr O’Connor described himself as truly honoured and deeply humbled to assume the role. He paid warm tribute to his predecessor, stating that Mr Magner had done a superb job and left the federation in very good shape. On behalf of everyone present, he offered a massive thank you for the energy, leadership and dedication Mr Magner had shown, often going well above and beyond the call of duty.

Mr O’Connor reflected on the vital role played by dedicated professionals throughout the industry. Behind every check-in, gala dinner and breakfast service stands a team whose commitment forms the backbone of success. His own career, he said, had been shaped by mentors and colleagues who provided support along the way.

Looking ahead to his two-year term, Mr O’Connor emphasised that the Irish hotel sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability but cannot afford to rest on its laurels. He committed to ensuring the industry remains Ireland’s leading indigenous employer and a world-class destination. Central to his presidency will be strong advocacy at the highest levels of government to create the right conditions for businesses to thrive.

He identified tackling the rising cost of doing business as a priority issue. The federation will work to build environments where people are not only employed but supported to flourish and reach their potential.

Climate change, Mr O’Connor said, represents the defining issue of our time, yet it also presents a real opportunity for leadership. By embracing green energy and sustainable practices across the sector – from the smallest guesthouse to the largest resort – hotels can protect the environment while future-proofing their businesses.

No president can succeed alone, he acknowledged. He expressed gratitude for the support of vice presidents Tracy Coyne and Fergal, as well as the national council, who give so much of their time to the federation. He offered a special and personal thank you to CEO Paul Gallagher and the entire team at IHF headquarters. Their guidance, continuity and expertise, he said, keep the organisation influential and effective, enabling it to meet every challenge head-on.

On a personal note, Mr O’Connor thanked his wife Michelle for her unwavering support throughout his career. The life of a hotelier is rarely a nine-to-five existence, he noted, and her encouragement has been his bedrock, especially as he takes on this new chapter for the federation.

He concluded by expressing confidence in a bright future for the sector. Irish hotels are the keepers of the country’s reputation for hospitality and the heartbeat of communities. He called on members to work together over the next two years to uphold, promote and advance the interests of this great industry, before being warmly applauded as the 41st president of the Irish Hotels Federation.