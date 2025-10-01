Maynooth & Terryglass win Gold Medals at Entente Florale in Slovenia

Trending
Maynooth and Terryglass, representing Ireland, received Gold Medals and Special Characteristic Awards in the 2025 Entente Florale Europe competition held in Velenje, Slovenia.

Maynooth was awarded the President’s Prize for its Climate Adapted House, marking a key achievement.

The Department of Rural and Community Development provided funding and support for both towns’ TidyTowns Groups.

Carlow Town will host the 2026 Entente Florale Europe awards, with preparations underway in collaboration with Carlow County Council.

Riverstown, Co. Sligo, and Blackrock, Co. Louth, will represent Ireland in the 2026 competition.

Quotes:

Dara Calleary shared: “What a fantastic achievement this is for Ireland. My department was delighted to nominate Maynooth and Terryglass to represent Ireland in this prestigious competition. I am also delighted with Entente Florale’s confirmation that Carlow Town has been selected to host the 2026 Entente Florale Europe awards in September of 2026.”

