McKeever Hotels launches five-year growth strategy

McKeever Hotels has unveiled a five-year strategy Beyond Now on 13 November with priorities on growth, performance, and sustainability.

The group added two properties since 2023 including The Lodge in Coleraine and Armagh City Hotel to reach turnover over €29m across seven sites.

The strategy targets expansion into Republic of Ireland and Scotland with €3.5m capital expenditure across hotels.

The Lodge and Armagh City Hotel aim for 4-star accreditation by 2027 with current capacity at 480 rooms.

A new Central Reservations System seeks 10pc increase in occupancy through competitive pricing and guest experience improvements.

Eddie McKeever shared “Our strategy sets out a clear path for continued growth, innovation and community impact. By 2030 we have the potential to employ 600 people with a Group turnover of €52m, all of which will be driven and underpinned by the family values that have successfully defined the brand for the past four decades.”

