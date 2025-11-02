Montego Bay airport ‘closed for some time’ as 86pc of Jamaica’s flights cancelled

Montego Bay airport after Hurricane Melissa

Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay remains closed to commercial flights following damage from Hurricane Melissa.

The storm made landfall on 28 October 2025, bringing winds of over 250 kilometres per hour and more than 300 millimetres of rain in some areas. Operators MBJ Airports Limited report that the passenger terminal sustained flooding and roof sections were torn off. Relief flights began arriving on 30 October to deliver aid supplies, but no schedule exists for regular passenger services. Transport Minister Daryl Vaz stated that assessments continue to evaluate structural integrity.

MBJ Airports Limited announced on 31 October that preparations allow limited operations from 1 November at 7:00 AM, but this applies to cargo and relief movements only. The airport handles 75 per cent of Jamaica’s international arrivals, serving over four million passengers annually before the hurricane. Airlines including American, Delta, and United have issued waivers for bookings through 2 November, permitting rebookings up to 14 days later without fees. Southwest Airlines extended similar policies to 7 November for affected routes.

Flight tracking data from FlightAware shows over 86pc of scheduled flights cancelled since 27 October.

Damage at the airport includes destruction to large portions of the terminal roof and extensive interior flooding, as shown in videos shared on social media platforms. Power outages persist across western Jamaica, complicating repair efforts. The facility, privatised in 2003 and managed by a consortium including Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, maintains 75 to 80 per cent fuel capacity from Petrojam reserves. Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston resumed commercial flights on 30 October, while Ian Fleming International Airport in Saint Mary followed suit. Vaz noted that Montego Bay faces the most severe impact, with no timeline for full reopening.

Tour operators report cancellations for package holidays through mid-November, with refunds processed at €200 to €500 per booking depending on duration. The Jamaican government urges travellers to monitor updates via the airport’s website and social channels. Relief efforts prioritise safety, with crews clearing debris and restoring utilities. The United States embassy in Kingston handles inquiries for stranded citizens, reporting over 5,000 affected. Jamaica’s tourism minister estimates economic losses at €1.2 billion from the storm, including airport disruptions.

As recovery progresses, officials expect commercial flights to resume within two weeks, pending clearance from aviation authorities. MBJ Airports Limited emphasises passenger and staff safety in all decisions. Updates appear on www.mbjairport.com and related social media accounts.

Montego Bay airport reopening, Sangster International closure, Hurricane Melissa Jamaica, MBJ airport damage, Jamaica flight cancellations, Montego Bay travel updates, Sangster relief flights, Jamaica hurricane recovery, MBJ commercial resumption, Montego Bay terminal flooding, Jamaica airport waivers, Sangster International status