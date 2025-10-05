Moxy Dublin Docklands opens 15-storey hotel overlooking River Tolka

Moxy Dublin Docklands, a 15-storey hotel by MKN Property Group, has opened with 183 rooms overlooking the River Tolka. Part of Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel offers a complimentary cocktail on arrival, a 24/7 gym, and co-working spaces.

Sinead Derham, General Manager, shared: “Moxy Dublin Docklands offers sweeping skyline views and a vibrant social hub, reflecting the energy of the Docklands for business and leisure travellers.”