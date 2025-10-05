Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Moxy Dublin Docklands opens 15-storey hotel overlooking River Tolka

Moxy Dublin Docklands opens 15-storey hotel overlooking River Tolka

0
By on Hotels & Beds

Moxy Dublin Docklands, a 15-storey hotel by MKN Property Group, has opened with 183 rooms overlooking the River Tolka. Part of Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel offers a complimentary cocktail on arrival, a 24/7 gym, and co-working spaces. 

Room rates start at €129 in October. The dog-friendly property connects to the 3Arena and Dublin Port via a 2.2km Greenway. The property includes a 24/7 gym and co-working spaces.

Sinead Derham, General Manager, shared: “Moxy Dublin Docklands offers sweeping skyline views and a vibrant social hub, reflecting the energy of the Docklands for business and leisure travellers.”

Related posts:

Paddy Mahon CEO of Longford CouncilLongford’s Rustic Inn in Abbeyshrule faces delay in its expansion plans Vale View hotelWicklow’s Vale View Hotel in Avoca for sale for €1.35m Sharon Harney of Cassidy TravelCassidy Travel reveals details and prices for Christmas market trips Seamus O’NeillTributes paid to Belfast City Blues Festival founder Seamus O’Neill
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.