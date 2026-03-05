Trending
MSC Cruises co-ordinating repatriation for guests docked in Dubai on MSC Eurasia

MSC Cruises says it is co-ordinating repatriation for guests on board MSC Euribia with airlines including Emirates and Etihad Airways to secure return flights for guests affected by Middle East disruptions.

The company requested priority for guests and explored charter flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Muscat to speed repatriation.

MSC Euribia is in port in Dubai with departure cancelled and some Irish guests on board. Guests are receiiing regular updates with calm onboard conditions and full access to services and facilities.

The cruise line says it has prioritised safety and wellbeing while monitoring the situation closely.

